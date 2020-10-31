Ireland captain Johnny Sexton stands by 'brave' first-half decision in defeat to France

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton speaks to his team-mates after France scored their third try

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton stood by what he described as a 'brave decision' to go for the corner, rather than take the three points on offer, on the stroke of half-time.

It felt like a risky call at the time, and so it proved as Ireland coughed up the ball, which gave France a huge boost going into the break.

Ireland were unable to wrestle back momentum after the restart, as France picked holes in the defence, en route to running out convincing 35-27 winners at the Stade de France.

Sexton, who was visibly furious when he was replaced by Ross Byrne on 69 minutes, was left to rue a missed opportunity to win the Six Nations title, which ultimately went to England.

“I felt that they took their opportunities really well, sometimes off nothing, off our mistakes even, and we weren't ruthless enough when we had the chance,” Sexton said.

"We had the chance to score, a few chances to score from five metres out. We had the chance to go for the try (at the end of the first half), a brave decision to try and get another try and we were very close but we weren't accurate enough.

"It's going to be tough to look at over the next week or so.”

Sexton admitted that Ireland went in search of tries, although they knew that a bonus point win wasn't necessarily all they needed to be crowned champions.

“We obviously saw the other results and knew that we had to win by more than six (points) or else win with the bonus point, so we tried to do a mixture of it,” the skipper added.

"We tried to make some brave calls and go for some tries, because we felt there was some space there to be exploited. But we weren't good enough to go and take it.

"We're looking forward to the new (Autumn Nations Cup) competition. Today is going to hurt but we've got some very important players coming back for us, some new players to come in as well, so I'm looking forward to bouncing back from this disappointment.”

Online Editors