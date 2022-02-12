Ireland captain James Ryan stands by his controversial late decision in defeat to France

James Ryan, right, and Cian Healy of Ireland after their side's defeat

Ireland captain James Ryan stood by his decision to go for the posts rather than the corner, with his side trailing 27-21 after 72 minutes at a raucous Stade de France.

Joey Carbery's kick brought Ireland back to within three points, but they were ultimately left to rue not opting to roll the dice by going for touch.

Shortly before Ryan made the call, Ireland's faltering lineout had struck again, which perhaps entered the skipper's thinking in the closing stages.

“It just felt like it was the right decision at the time,” a disappointed Ryan said after Ireland came up short 30-24 to a powerful French outfit.

“We were imposing our game on them in that period. We felt confident in our attack and we thought we could bring the game to three points and we backed ourselves to go and win the game then off the back of that.”

Andy Farrell also defended Ryan's decision, as the Ireland head coach insisted that he would always back his players when the pressure is on.

“It's the right decision, there is no doubt about that,” Farrell said.

“They feel the game, they are in the moment, they understand what is happening. There is plenty of time left, we have a lineout after that when we was a couple of points down.

“We had a lineout and an opportunity to go and score the try and we didn’t and that’s the game so I back them to make those calls.”

Ireland were second best throughout a bruising first-half, in which the visitors trailed 19-7 before mounting a stirring comeback that pushed France all the.

France dominated the collisions and having had the upper hand in the scrum and breakdown, Ireland's ability to problem solve got them back into the contest.

“I already knew we had character, I already knew the squad was unbelievably fit,” Farrell added.

“The mental strength was something that we expect of ourselves and maybe any type of side that comes here to Paris and gets to within a point, having been 22-7 down.

“I have seen this French side take teams to the sword many times when they get a sniff, but That wasn’t the case with us. When our backs were to the wall. Our mental strength was very good. It shows everything about us.”

”We will be harsh and honest with ourselves about some decisions that we made along the way and things that weren’t quite right but all in all it was a hell of a Test match.”

Ireland out-half Joey Carbery also backed his side’s decision not to kick a late penalty to the corner when they were attempting to complete a remarkable comeback.

“Absolutely gutted, we didn’t start quickly enough , they took their chances and kicked their goals,” said the Irishman.

“We’ll have to regroup and look at it. They’re extremely physical, they sucked us in and got us on the outside a couple of times. It’s disappointing whenever you lose. We can take the positives from fighting back, the belief is there. We’ll get better.

“We know how good this team can be, we need to believe in ourselves.

"I’m so proud and honoured to be part of this team. It’s a massive learning for me in my first Six Nations start at a loud place. I’ll learn from it.

“We were bringing it back to three points, it was completely the right call. If we score a try after we can bring it up. Things didn’t go our way, rugby can swing in different ways.”