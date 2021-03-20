Ireland brush England aside at the Aviva to end Six Nations campaign on a high

Keith Earls of Ireland is congratulated by team-mates

Ireland have finished their Six Nations on a high with a thumping victory over England at the Aviva Stadium.

Following a campaign that was widely criticised for lacking potency, Andy Farrell's men were an altogether different animal today.

Keith Earls and Jack Conan got the first-half tries to put Ireland in control, Johnny Sexton was flawless off the tee and the home side even played out the last 15 minutes with 14 men after Bundee Aki was sent off.

England went 3-0 ahead inside nine minutes thanks to a penalty from Owen Farrell.

England dominated the opening exchanges but were unable to capitalise further on their superiority.

Ireland eventually found a way into the contest and levelled at 3-3 in the 18th minute courtesy of a straightforward penalty from Johnny Sexton.

Ireland edged ahead courtesy of a superb opportunistic score from Keith Earls.

Jack Conan outjumped Tom Curry to knock down Rob Herring’s line-out throw, allowing Earls to burst forward and sidestep Jonny May before crossing wide on the right.

Sexton added the conversion but England skipper Farrell quickly kicked a penalty to become only the third player to reach 500 Six Nations points – after Ronan O’Gara and Jonny Wilkinson – and reduce England’s deficit to 10-6.

Another Sexton penalty restored Ireland’s seven-point lead, moving the scoreboard to 13-6.

Conan’s first international try for two years was converted by Sexton to extend Ireland’s lead to 20-6 at the break.

The hosts stretched England’s defence before being rewarded for their patient build-up play as number eight Conan found a gap to beat Luke Cowan-Dickie and touch down.

Earls was denied his second try of the afternoon after Iain Henderson was adjudged to have knocked on in the build-up.

Experienced wing Earls acrobatically touched down wide on the right after somehow preventing Sexton’s cross-field kick bouncing into touch.

Referee Mathieu Raynal brought play back for a penalty, which the reliable Sexton converted to give his side a 23-6 lead.

England lost skipper Farrell to injury in the 56th minute.

Farrell, who had switched from centre to fly-half, suffered a head knock during an attempted tackle on Ireland second row Henderson, with Dan Robson brought off the bench.

The incident left England without a recognised number 10 as George Ford had earlier been replaced by Six Nations debutant Joe Marchant.

Sexton’s fourth penalty of the game strengthened Ireland’s advantage, extending their lead to 26-6.

England’s hopes of a fightback were given a boost in the 64th minute when Aki was sent off for a high challenge on Billy Vunipola.

Having watched replays, referee Raynal deemed Aki’s tackle to be dangerous after he appeared to catch Vunipola in the head with his shoulder.

England immediately made the most of their numerical advantage courtesy of a Ben Youngs try which, after Daly missed the conversion, left them 26-11 behind.

A further two penalties from Sexton prevented England from building any momentum.

The successful kicks took the fly-half to 22 individual points for the afternoon to put Ireland 32-11 in front going into the final minutes.

After Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray was sin-binned to leave Ireland with 13 men, England reduced the arrears with a consolation score.

Wing May claimed his 33rd international try wide on the left, with the successful conversion making it 32-18.

Online Editors