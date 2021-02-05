Ireland boss Andy Farrell rubbishes claims Wales don't pose serious threat in Six Nations opener

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has rubbished the suggestion that Wales do not pose his side a major threat in Sunday's Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

There has been a growing narrative among certain sections of the Irish media that Wales will roll over at home this weekend.

Although they haven't yet found their feet under new head coach Wayne Pivac, Wales remain a force to be reckoned with, according to Farrell, who was quick to dismiss the opposite view.

“I don’t believe that for one second,” he said.

“Our boys are very familiar with everyone on the Welsh squad because they play against them all the time. Some are good friends and we know what top performers they can be when they come under pressure. This is the start of a new competition and they’ll want to right some wrongs.

“They’re an experienced side that has been in good positions before and difficult positions before. I suppose the slate is wiped clean at the start of a competition and this is a huge game for both teams.”

Asked directly what he made of particular former Ireland internationals talking down Wales, Farrell hit back:

“That's the way of the world. We are realistic, that's what happens. I think between the two camps we know the truth. We know it is going to be a war of attrition at the weekend.

“We haven't won in Cardiff since 2013, which says a lot. We are expecting Wales to be 100 per cent at their best. We have played them at their best before and come unstuck so we have prepared accordingly.

“Listen, it doesn't really matter what goes on in the papers or the news in the coming days. The game will still be the same. Both teams will try and get in the ascendancy and a foothold in the game.

“Physically, set-piece....Once the whistle goes the game is just the same. We expect a tough old battle.”

Farrell was speaking after naming his team to face Wales, and he insisted that handing James Lowe a start despite the winger not having played since last November, was not a calculated risk.

“Not really, not in our eyes,” Farrell said.

"He’s a great player that’s right for this game. When you select a side obviously first and foremost you want the right balance for the side and I think you can agree it’s a strong team, a strong 23 and one that’s raring to go at the start of a new competition.

“He's been in great form (in training). It’s been seamless him getting back into action like most of the other lads. In his position, Jordan (Larmour) hasn’t played many games either. Andrew Conway in the same boat. They’ve all come in fit and raring to go and up to speed on where we need to be.”

Josh van der Flier got the nod ahead of Will Connors and Rhys Ruddock in the back-row, with Farrell explaining the reasoning behind the Wicklow man's inclusion.

“Josh was on the bench for us a couple of times in the autumn, he came on and made some magnificent impacts within the games. He has a fantastic running game, he really punches onto the ball well. He’s going to add something in that regard. His all-round game is pretty strong and we feel this is the combination to go with this weekend.”

Farrell remained coy about Caelan Doris' chances of featuring against France next week after the talented No 8 withdrew from the squad due to concussion related issues.

“We will wait and see. The only thing that matters at this moment in time is that Caelan gets the advice that he needs. We will see how the coming weeks go,” Farrell added.

