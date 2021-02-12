Ireland beware - Shaun Edwards' fingerprints are all over this French revival

"You really feel like he is on the pitch with you, he’s that sort of coach.

"He always used to tell us, ‘If you miss a tackle, I miss a tackle’. If you conceded a try off a set-piece he would blame himself because he hadn’t prepped us well enough."

– Jamie Roberts on Shaun Edwards, in an interview with Dylan Hartley for a ‘RugbyPass’ podcast.

It's staggering to think that Shaun Edwards’ professional life in union has already outlived his playing days in league.

This was a teen protégé who actually delivered on his potential, and more: collecting 37 winner’s medals across a 17-year career – the majority of them with his beloved home-town club, Wigan.

Edwards left school at 15 to pursue a professional playing career having achieved the rare distinction of captaining England’s U-16 Schools sides in both rugby codes.

Signed by Wigan for £35,000, a record fee for a schoolboy, on his 17th birthday in 1983, Edwards has been impressing those he crosses paths with – and rattling a few cages along the way when required – ever since.

For those who don’t remember him in a Wigan shirt, or if 1980s/’90s rugby league passed you by, a quick dip into his YouTube highlight reels will give you a sense of Shaun Edwards the player: electric with ball in hand, ferocious without it.

The best defenders aren’t always the biggest men and, at 5ft 8in, Edwards punched above his weight in that department, realising that a combination of technique, bravery and attitude went a long way when it came to high-velocity contact.

This is a man who is no stranger to hardship, someone who in 1984, at the age of 18, taped over the British Coal logo on his Great Britain jersey in solidarity with the striking miners across the United Kingdom. Edwards also completed his rugby league coaching exams at the same age.

So what has been the key behind this remarkable man’s success with Wasps, Wales and the Lions – and potentially now France?

Has Edwards devised some kind of secret formula in the tackle or a complex defensive system that attacks simply cannot break down? No, the key components of Shaun Edwards’ defences are simplicity and accountability – and of course the man delivering those messages.

Rugby union can be a complicated game, but when it comes to basic defensive principles not much has changed over the years. Edwards knows how to connect with players. He hammers home his messages and ensures those on the field know that a missed tackle on the field feels like an insult in the coaching box – as highlighted by the Jamie Roberts quote at the top of the column.

"He’s emotive, he likes to coach through fear," Roberts continued in his interview with former England hooker Dylan Hartley. "He was the sort of coach, if you missed a tackle on the pitch, the first thing you think of is, ‘S**t, I’m up on the big screen on Monday morning, and he’s coming for me’."

In the NFL, the quarterback and a nominated defensive player can have speakers in their helmets through which their coaches can communicate. Without such a luxury, Edwards has instead put himself inside his players’ heads.

It helps that his messages are simple: move forward at speed while staying connected, minimise time and space for the opposition, and get at least two men in the tackle – one high and one low.

The defensive structures Andy Farrell implemented under Joe Schmidt, and that still exist since Farrell has become head coach, were similar.

And it’s no coincidence either that so many of rugby union’s best defensive coaches have backgrounds in rugby league, Farrell having tracked the footsteps of Edwards, his former mentor, on and off the field.

Over the past 10 seasons in the Six Nations, the best defence has been led by men with rugby league backgrounds on eight occasions – the exceptions being Steve Tandy with Scotland last year and Paul Gustard with England in 2016.

Some in rugby union look down their noses at league, seeing it as a more simplistic game, but there are many attacking elements of league that have worked their way into union – the different lines of running, moves out the back and finishing skills. The defence is where league’s impact is most obvious though, and not just because of Edwards, Farrell, Mike Ford, Les Kiss and Co.

Some players have managed to navigate decent rugby union careers without being excellent defenders; that doesn’t happen in league. There are fewer places to hide defensive frailties in a 13-a-side game in which the contact area has traditionally been more of a focal point.

I have no doubt that Edwards would make an impact on any top international rugby side, but most world-class teams run frugal defences these days; that’s one of the primary reasons why there is so much kicking in the game.

The scary thing, however, is that of the top 10 teams in the world, France’s defence has more room to improve than anyone else’s. And if Edwards can get them firing without the ball, they’ll be very difficult to stop.

Since France last had the best defence in the Six Nations (by points conceded) – during their 2010 Grand Slam triumph – their defence has ranked third best of the six sides on one occasion, fourth best eight times and fifth once too.

That their fifth-place defensive ranking came in 2020, during Edwards’ first season on board, while finishing second overall, shows that these changes will take time.

There may have been no major shift in the numbers conceded in last year’s interrupted campaign, but the change in attitude was clear and the structures improved across the Autumn Nations Cup too.

There was a greater commitment to defence across the French team, a stronger will to get back on their feet and fan out, and much better levels of concentration.

Ireland strolled to victory at the Aviva two years ago, wrapping up the four-try bonus point early in the second half. France’s defensive failings cost them dearly.

Leading 7-0 on 30 minutes, Ireland had a penalty advantage in the French ‘22’ and Johnny Sexton opted to run a loop play with Garry Ringrose; the type of move we have seen hundreds of times from the fly-half.

It can be effective but it’s not the type of move that should catch defenders by surprise; yet Gael Fickou and Yoann Huget were so bamboozled by the give-and-go that they floored each other and cleared the way for Sexton to score under the posts.

France won’t be conceding those kind of scores any more. Edwards will have them so well prepared, so tuned in, that tries won’t come that easy.

Instead, much like when Ireland used to take on Warren Gatland’s Wales, Farrell’s side will need to be efficient and accurate at the breakdown.

They’ll need to recycle possession quickly and try to force French defensive mistakes. Part of that, too, will come from getting the upper hand on the gain-line; ensuring Jamison Gibson-Park can spread the ball while moving forward and that his receivers can attack the pass at speed.

Smart footwork in the carry and a touch of invention are valuable tools against any defence coached by Edwards.

It’s a big ask for an understrength Ireland side, even in Dublin. But if anyone knows how to unlock an Edwards defence, it’s the man who has spent years working off the same template.

Farrell and Edwards know each other inside out; by 5.0 Sunday evening they’ll both know an awful lot more about their players.

10 years of Six Nations defences

Best defence, defence coach, French defence, French finish in table

2020 Scotland (Steve Tandy) 5th 2nd

2019 Wales (Shaun Edwards) 4th 4th

2018 Ireland (Andy Farrell) 4th 4th

2017 Ireland (Andy Farrell) 4th 3rd

2016 England (Paul Gustard) 4th 5th

2015 Ireland (Les Kiss) 4th 4th

2014 Ireland (Les Kiss) 4th 4th

2013 Wales (Shaun Edwards) 4th 6th

2012 Wales (Shaun Edwards) 3rd 4th

2011 England and Ireland 4th 2nd

(Mike Ford and Les Kiss)

*Teams ranked by points conceded