‘Ireland are one of the smartest teams I’ve ever come across, they fool me all the time’ – Stuart Hogg

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has warned his side to ‘expect the unexpected’ against Ireland in tomorrow’s crunch Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Hogg, who is set to win his 100th cap, believes Ireland are one of the smartest teams he has ever seen, as he pointed to the intricate details of their attack.

“I think every game you get to play against Ireland, it's going to be incredibly physical and challenging,” Hogg said after Scotland’s captain’s run this morning.

"I think they're one of the smartest rugby teams I've ever come across, you watch them one week and they're coming up with these intricate plays and the next week they've got something completely different and they fool me all the time.

"Any time we play against Irish districts or Ireland as a whole, we're always expecting the unexpected because there will be something coming my way.

"I'd say we're set for it but then again there could be something completely different coming tomorrow so that's exciting for us, they're a quality side and we're very much looking forward to having them here tomorrow at BT Murrayfield.”

As much as Hogg (30) heaped praise on Andy Farrell’s side, he is adamant that Scotland are primed for what is a major test, as the hosts look to win their first Triple Crown since 1990 and keep alive their Six Nations title hopes heading into the final round next weekend.

"I think you look at the Ireland squad and they've picked a huge amount of experience for this game, and that's what you want, to play against the best players and the best teams,” Hogg continued.

"To have Ireland here, the number one ranked team in world rugby, that's quality for us and we're hugely excited for it.

"Ireland are up there for a reason, they're incredibly good individually and collectively as a rugby team and their record speaks volumes.

"For myself and the rest of the boys, we respect them hugely but we also feel we can do a job on them and that's what we're excited about.

“I don’t want to speak too soon but I think the boys have a huge amount of trust and confidence in each other and that’s something, I’ve been around a long time, and it’s not something we’ve necessarily lacked but we more believe in it now.

“I come in and work with these guys and it’s an absolute joy every single day they keep me on my toes and I’d like to think I keep them on their toes.

“We’re here to make memories on and off the field. As squads go, I think this is the tightest squad I’ve been involved in and one that I’m very much looking forward to being a part of for a long time hopefully.”

Despite Scotland’s barren trophy-less run, Hogg insists the confidence is building within the squad that they can end the drought tomorrow.

"Every competition you play in you're there to win, you're not there to make up the numbers and allow someone else to win trophies in front of you,” the three-times Lions tourist said.

"We want to be in a position to lift trophies and nothing would please me more than to see Jay (Jamie Ritchie) lift one tomorrow. We have a solid 80 minutes ahead of us and we know what it's going to take to be in that position.

"It's one that we believe we're ready for. We were still in position to win in France despite having to change things after the red card and that's something we've looked at over the last two weeks.

"We understand that there was more of an opportunity than what we delivered in that game, so we know exactly what we need to do although we know how challenging it will be to do that.

"We feel that we're in a good place and are ready for it.”

Ahead of his 100th cap, Hogg admitted he was relishing the occasion in front of a sold-out Murrayfield.

"It will be official at kick off! I just said to the boys outside that I'm incredibly grateful to be presented with the jersey by the three centurions, that's pretty special,” he added.

“It's incredibly special, as a kid all I wanted to do was to play for Scotland and to be sitting here 24 hours from the game, I don't quite know what to make of it.

"I've absolutely loved it and there's no better feeling than donning the jersey of your country and winning, I think this is my 12th attempt at the Six Nations and the first time we've ever been in a position to win a Triple Crown, so it just shows how far we've come as a team and as a squad.

"We're building towards something special. Tomorrow is going to be one hell of a challenge but it's one we're excited for and we've prepped well for, so we're all looking forward it.”