Ireland are going backwards under Farrell’s leadership

Another day another defeat. Ireland are going backwards under Andy Farrell. At times yesterday it almost felt like they were doing so in a literal sense given the distinct retro tinge to this latest reverse. There was a plethora of contested lineouts, garryowens galore and in the end one of those gallant losses we used to be happy with before getting a taste of something better.

The two-point margin was the same one which divided the teams in Joe Schmidt’s two most significant triumphs against France, the 2014 championship-winning game in Paris and the 2018 great escape which set the Grand Slam ball rolling.

The first of those victories came down to a French forward pass in the dying minutes as the Irish defence held out against enormous home pressure. The second was founded on the magnificent precision which enabled Ireland to put together phase after phase before Johnny Sexton’s immortal drop goal.

Ireland aren’t doing that kind of thing anymore. Look at the three pivotal moments which decided the game. After a first 25 minutes during which Ireland had played well, a powerful driving maul was followed by a splendid sweeping three-quarter move.

Hugo Keenan’s pass left James Lowe hot favourite to score in the corner but Gael Fickou made a big effort to get across and help force the winger’s right foot out of play before he touched down. There were only centimetres in it but by such margins are big games won.

Read More

Ireland used to know this but seem to have forgotten it. Four minutes after Lowe’s near miss France built their first serious attack. The home team seemed to have the danger covered before Jamison Gibson-Park rushed foolishly in towards Fickou, giving the centre the chance to put Charles Ollivon in for a handy try.

Expand Close Rónan Kelleher should have been on from the start. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rónan Kelleher should have been on from the start. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fifteen minutes into the second half came another try of the kind Ireland didn’t concede three years ago. Brice Dulin still had a lot to do when he received the ball but Lowe’s token effort at a tackle made it easy for the full-back to set up Damian Penaud.

There were enough tributes to the strength of character and moral courage of Billy Burns during the week to paper half the houses in Dublin 4. But nobody had claimed the out-half lacked these qualities. The problem with Burns is that nothing in his career has suggested that he’s an international No 10 in the making. His recent jumping of the queue is incomprehensible.

The obvious improvement when Ross Byrne replaced the injured Ulsterman showed why starting the Leinster man was a no-brainer. In the 18th minute Burns shanked a kickable penalty wide. Three points gone a begging. Ireland lost by two and Byrne landed a much more difficult penalty in the second half. We paid a big price for the manager’s determination to give Burns a shot at redemption.

When Ireland fell 15-3 behind a heavy defeat looked possible. That this didn’t transpire owed much to Rónan Kelleher’s try. Kelleher should have been on from the start ahead of Rob Herring but like Byrne was the victim of what seems like a policy of erring on the side of the project player. Surely there are enough Irish players who aren’t quite up to international standard without importing more from abroad.

Keith Earls shipped a lot of criticism after last week’s defeat. It seemed harsh given that few players have so consistently left it all on the pitch for Ireland. This week he was back to his best with a couple of brave soaring takes from restarts epitomising his ability to punch above his weight and helping to inspire the late fightback.

Earls plays like this partly because as the standard-bearer of a long and glorious tradition of working class Limerick rugby he’s deeply implicated in Ireland’s fortunes. The project players don’t have the same dog in the fight. How could they?

Perhaps that’s why Lowe, who is more naturally gifted than Earls, has now contributed to the concession of three tries in the first two matches. He’s also done good things but it remains to be seen whether a player so irresistible for Leinster is a luxury on a team spending as much time on the back foot as Ireland.

Expand Close Keith Earls showed a return to form. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keith Earls showed a return to form. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

The milestones are beginning to mount up. Ireland have now lost their first two Six Nations games for the first time ever. Yesterday was the first home defeat by France since 2011 and the first by any team other than England since 2012.

Apologists for the current regime will no doubt insist that a revival is imminent when we hammer Italy in a fortnight but the manager’s future should rest on Ireland’s result against England on March 20.

Looking at the current bleak landscape it’s sobering to remember that as recently as November 2018 Ireland seemed like de facto world number ones after adding a victory over the All Blacks to a Grand Slam and a successful Test series in Australia.

Just a week later Joe Schmidt announced he’d retire at the end of the following season and the IRFU immediately appointed Farrell as his successor.

The decision seemed an unnecessarily hasty one even at the time. It looked even more premature after a disastrous World Cup campaign cast doubt over whether the ‘continuity’ given as the reason for appointing Schmidt’s assistant was really such a good idea.

Little has gone right since that fateful November day two and a half years ago when the IRFU jumped the gun. By doing so, they may have snatched ultimate defeat from the jaws of our most glorious victory. The buck stops with the blazers.