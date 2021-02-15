| 7.3°C Dublin

Ireland are going backwards under Farrell’s leadership

Eamonn Sweeney

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks to the media after the match. Photo: PA

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks to the media after the match. Photo: PA

Another day another defeat. Ireland are going backwards under Andy Farrell. At times yesterday it almost felt like they were doing so in a literal sense given the distinct retro tinge to this latest reverse. There was a plethora of contested lineouts, garryowens galore and in the end one of those gallant losses we used to be happy with before getting a taste of something better.

The two-point margin was the same one which divided the teams in Joe Schmidt’s two most significant triumphs against France, the 2014 championship-winning game in Paris and the 2018 great escape which set the Grand Slam ball rolling.

The first of those victories came down to a French forward pass in the dying minutes as the Irish defence held out against enormous home pressure. The second was founded on the magnificent precision which enabled Ireland to put together phase after phase before Johnny Sexton’s immortal drop goal.

