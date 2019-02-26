Ireland are 'a bit broken by England fallout' - Joe Schmidt

Joe Schmidt has admitted his concern about the way Ireland are playing and says there is no quick fix for their issues.

The coach believes the players were "a bit broken" by the fallout of the defeat to England and says he and the coaching staff are trying to rebuild their confidence.

Ireland were stunned by Eddie Jones' men on the opening weekend of the Six Nations and while they have collected two wins on the road against Scotland and Italy since to remain second in the world rankings and in contention for the title, they have been less than impressive.

Schmidt is not hiding behind those results, rather he is committed to rolling up his sleeves and working with the team to rectify their issues ahead of the games against France and Wales.

"Sometimes when players haven't played for a long time and they don't quite get it perfect when they come back in," he said.

"I think they can get a little frustrated and then try too hard and when they try too hard it doesn't go well for them and then they start to lose a bit of confidence.

"Sometimes it's just about taking a step back. We always talk about going forward. Sometimes you've got to take a step back and take a deep breath and not panic because I think the players were a bit... I suppose a bit broken by the fallout from the England game and then suddenly they start to question themselves.

"I think the coaching staff, it's our job to re-energise the group and reignite the confidence.

"As soon as you lose that confidence, there's a couple of times where I felt we could have taken a risk (against Italy) but we didn't take the risk because we're feeling a little bit suffocated and you can't play within yourself, not if you want to beat a good team and the good teams are tough to beat.

"I would caution against underestimating Italy, they're difficult to cope with."

Irish Independent