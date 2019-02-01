Sport Six Nations

Friday 1 February 2019

Ireland 7 England 51 as it happened: Visitors send out statement with strong second half showing

Leah Lyons of Ireland makes a break during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Energia Park in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Leah Lyons of Ireland makes a break during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Energia Park in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ireland head coach Adam Griggs speaks to his team prior to the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Energia Park in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Some positives for Adam Griggs but England showed just why they are one of the best sides in world rugby.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport