Ireland 50-17 Italy: Keenan on the double as Ireland keep Six Nations dream alive with dominant victory

Johnny Sexton celebrates a try in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland know that a four-try win over France next Saturday night in Paris will deliver the Six Nations title after Andy Farrell's men saw off Italy in a 50-17 bonus-point victory at an empty Aviva Stadium.

It was a day for the rookies, with flanker Will Connors taking home the Man of the Match award while Hugo Keenan scored two first-half tries on the wing. Ireland scored seven tries in all, with CJ Stander, Connors, Johnny Sexton, Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan all crossing the whitewash too.

However, with points difference possibly deciding the outcome on a Super Saturday triple-header next weekend, the concession of a last minute try to out-half Paolo Garbisi could prove crucial.

Andy Farrell will be pleased with his team's day's work though, as he knows that a five-point haul in Paris next weekend will deliver a fourth Six Nations crown in seven seasons.

More to follow...

Online Editors