Ireland 20s remain on course for Grand Slam following convincing win over Italy

Fintan Gunne of Ireland, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second try

IRELAND’s U-20s remain on course to retain their Six Nations crown after a convincing bonus point win against Italy in Treviso

First-half tries by Brian Gleeson, Fintan Gunne and James McNabney put Richie Murphy’s side in the driving seat in the free-flowing clash.

Hugh Cooney and Rory Telfer added tries after the break, while some flawless kicking by Player of the Match Sam Prendergast helped Ireland make it three wins from three in the tournament, as the Grand Slam remains in sight.

Ireland made the perfect start as Gleeson powered through three blue shirts to touch down with less than four minutes played.

Their fast start was short-lived though as Italy made the most of their lineout with captain Giovanni Quattrini going over 10 minutes later.

Almost immediately afterwards, Italy totally switched off allowing Leinster half-back Gunne to capitalise on the advantage and run over, unchallenged, for his first try of the tournament. Prendergast, who also picked up Player of the Match a fortnight ago against France, then kicked a penalty to extend Ireland’s lead to 12 points.

A fabulous kick from the half-back into touch on 30 minutes allowed the visitors to charge forward once more. McNabney added their third try of the game before Leinster’s Prendergast made it four kicks from four with another fine conversion.

Several superb offloads from Hugh Gavin, John Devine and Cooney allowed Ireland to move further up the pitch. Under huge pressure, Italy conceded another penalty with Prendergast making no mistake again, as the visitors entered the break ahead 27-8.

Italy, who were searching for their first win of the tournament, were improved after the restart, as a clean lineout set up Jacopo Botturi to power over from close range on 48 minutes.

The hosts’ fightback didn’t last though, as Cooney crashed over for Ireland’s fourth try following a good lineout maul deep inside the Italian 22.

Italy earned a third try from Francois Carlo Mey on the hour-mark courtesy of a stunning side-step by Filippo Bozzoni, as Giovanni Sante’s conversion cut the gap to 12 points.

Nicholas Gasperini added a fourth try for the hosts to set up a nervy last 10 minutes for the visitors, but Telfer went over for Ireland’s fifth to ease any concerns.

Prendergast’s late conversion saw him finish the night with eight kicks from eight, as his side extended their unbeaten streak against the Italians in the tournament to 15 matches.

Murphy’s side remain on course to retain their Grand Slam Crown, next up is Scotland in Glasgow on March 10.

ITALY U-20 - F Mey; A Gesi, D Passarella, N Bozzo, M Douglas; G Sante (Brisighella 67), S Battara (Siciliano 73); D Aminu, G Quattrini (capt) (Gasperini 67), M Gallorini; A Mattioli, P Turrisi (Pontarini 56); C Berlese (Lavorenti 51), D Odiase, J Botturi.

IRELAND U-20 - H McErlean; J Nicholson, H Cooney, J Devine (Telfer 66), H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden (Morris 62), G McCarthy (capt), P McCarthy (Barrett 72); D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn (O’Connell 56), B Gleeson (J Sheahan 68).

REF: H Davidson (Scotland)