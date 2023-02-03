| 10.4°C Dublin

Injury to Tadhg Furlong means Finlay Bealham has weight of nation’s expectation on his shoulders

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Finlay Bealham: Set for tough test against Wales. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Farrell welcomes adversity to the point that he was enthusiastically talking up the loss of Tadhg Furlong for the Six Nations opener against Wales, as if he’d knobbled the Leinster star himself to see how they’d get on without him.

The way the coach is framing it, the loss of one of the team’s most important players for a key match is a challenge – and life is about challenges.

