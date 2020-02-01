Injury concerns for Ireland as Andy Farrell demands improvement against Welsh after stuttering Scottish win

ANDY Farrell conceded that a battered and bruised Ireland must improve when defending Grand Slam champions Wales visit Lansdowne Road next week after a stuttering start to the Englishman's reign as head coach.

ANDY Farrell conceded that a battered and bruised Ireland must improve when defending Grand Slam champions Wales visit Lansdowne Road next week after a stuttering start to the Englishman's reign as head coach.

And he heaped praise on his captain Jonathan Sexton, who contributed all his side's points in a 19-12 win to place him now joint fourth on the 6 Nations points scoring list, overtaking Chris Paterson, Leigh Halfpenny and Neil Jenkins to reach 409 points.

But with Garry Ringrose (hand), debutant Caelan Doris (head), Dave Kilcoyne (head), Tadhg Furlong (calf) all carrying injuries into next week's clash against a Welsh side already sitting on five points after demolishing Italy, Farrell is demanding his side get better.

"Quite a bit I would have said in terms of being clinical. We were stop-start a little and struggled to get out of our own half which makes life difficult for you and it can cost you ten minutes of a game.

"We ground it out and adapted well. We don't know what Wales will throw at us next week, then again they don't know what we are going to throw at them.

"I wouldn't say we're relieved, we're delighted to get the result and we deserved it. Scotland defensively hit us hard and we had to dig deep plenty of times.

"Listen, it was a tough old test match. We're just happy to get the win in the first game especially at home and now move on to next week.

"I've seen the result today and Wales will have their tales up next week, that's for sure.

"Like I've been saying, we have to stand for something and that's quite clear what we stand for, to defend our own line after a few errors in the first-half.

"Scotland are a very dangerous attacking team, but we put bodies on the line in the final five minutes and there were bodies dropping like flies all over the place. The rest we can work on."

Sexton was delighted to keep his side's hopes alive in this year's competition after England's stunning success in the opening round last year signalled a dismal 2019 campaign, although he was uncertain as to how to measure today's Ireland with the side that flopped in the World Cup.

"The first game is all about winning," he said. "Last year in the first game here the Triple Crown and Grand Slam were gone in the first game but now we're alive in everything.

"It's hard to have the perfect game. It's hard to assess how different this was to the Ireland of the World Cup.

"You could see some of the shape we put on the pitch in terms of the width. We learned some lessons from the World Cup and tried to take them on.

"We didn't gloss over it and pretend it didn't happen. We sat down and we learned the hard way. We didn't see it all today.

"I don't think we played off a scrum, we didn't have many plays off set-pieces as we might have planned so hopefully they can come to fruition in the next four games."

Sexton admitted he was rusty after he re-emerged from a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury sustained in December to lead his side to a settling opening round victory.

"I felt good but obviously rusty. It's tough when you're in a brace for three weeks when you can't do anything and then you're training like mad for three weeks to make sure you can get to Portugal for training.

"I didn't train until the end of last week and the start of this week and it was good because the way we trained then was specifically for this match. And I threw away a couple of mistakes, and I made a few today.

"But it's not about me, it's about the team. All I care about is winning and if I can help with that, well that's my job as a ten. I'm happy we won."

Farrell, however, was keen to single out his captain for individual praise.

"I can elaborate because he won't," added the coach. "He hadn't done any rugby training, any team training at all until we touched down in Portugal (ten days ago). He was out for about nine weeks.

"For him not to touch a ball or fight in anger until Thursday of this week says it all about the guy, and with all the pressures of leading his country, dealing with coming back from injury. And to put in a performance like that and lead his country like he did, well hats off to him."

There were enough glimpses from Ireland to hint at a promising campaign without necessarily erasing all the bad memories of their last two.

"We got too excited at times," noted Farrell. "Some of the decision-making was good, some of it not so good. We played with a nice flow when we got to the 22, we made some good yards and they conceded penalties in the second-half. And our try was pretty critical.

"But it's round one, we've had five training sessions. It's a work in progress. We didn't have much field position but we looked dynamic when we got to the 22."

Asked what he felt most proud of apart from the win, Farrell said: "Honesty. Look at the tight five, Tadhg Furlong going for 76 mins, Rob Herring was great and CJ Stander was tireless as man of the match. Our work-rate was phenomenal."

"This was one of the toughest games I played," Josh van der Flier told Virgin Media TV. "The Six Nations is all about getting results and we can improve from here, Scotland are a good side.

"You have ideas of what you want the game to look like.

"The back-row played well but I was gutted for Caelan, he has been incredible for Leinster this season."

Online Editors