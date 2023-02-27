Independent.ie Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Only three Irish players included after wild round of action

It was another exciting round of Six Nations action and we can now reveal our third Team of the Weekend.

Five countries have players included, with only Warren Gatland's Wales squad missing out after they suffered their third consecutive defeat of the campaign against England.

In a testament to how well Italy performed against Ireland, Andy Farrell's men only have three players in our team despite claiming another bonus-point win. Mack Hansen was an obvious inclusion on the right wing after his two-try performance in Rome.

Italy's number eight was another easy selection after Lorenzo Cannone's display against Ireland and he is one of two players in our team from the Azzurri.

France have two players included, with Gael Fickou among them. Four Englishmen make the cut, with Freddie Steward edging Ireland star Hugo Keenan to take the fullback slot.

Scotland also have four players despite coming up short against France in Paris, with Finn Russell holding onto our out-half jersey for another weekend.

Watch the video below to see our full Six Nations Team of the Weekend. Click here for our Team of the Weekend from round one, and here for our Team of the Weekend from Round Two.