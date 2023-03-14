Independent.ie Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Ireland and France dominate after impressive wins

Ireland lead the way in the Independent.ie Six Nations Team of the Weekend after moving to the cusp of Grand Slam glory.

A 22-7 win over Scotland in Murrayfield means that if Andy Farrell's side can overcome a wounded England at the Aviva Stadium, a fourth ever clean sweep will be Ireland's.

Beating Scotland sees seven men in green get selected in our round four dream team, with James Ryan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen all in our team for the second consecutive weekend, while second row Ryan has been in our XV after all four matches.

France are just behind Ireland with six players included after their thumping 53-10 victory over England at Twickenham. One of their most impressive performers was Jonathan Danty, who is our inside centre after returning from injury for his first game of the 2023 Six Nations.

Wales only get one player into our team despite recording their first win of the campaign, while Scotland also have one player in the side after their championship hopes petered out.

You can see our full selection revealed by Will Slattery in the video below, and also check out our teams of the weekend for the opening three round.

Round One

Round Two

Round Three