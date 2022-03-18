'In Ireland there was a lot of talk in the papers' - the day Scotland produced a Croke Park shock

There are some generous gestures from the Irish rugby team’s time at Croke Park that are kept close to those who received them.

One of the first things Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly sees every morning is a hurley he got from Tomás O’Leary’s dad Seánie, who passed away last year. Rala was bagman for the Ireland team for 21 years and he always had hurleys and sliotars for the players to play with before training.

During Ireland’s Croke Park years, O’Leary told Rala he’d get this dad to send up a hurley to add to his collection. Rala thanked him and asked if his dad had played a bit of hurling.

When Ronan O’Gara saw the hurley Seánie sent to Rala the following week with it signed by the four-time All-Ireland winner and other Cork hurling legends like Jimmy Barry-Murphy, he told him that under no circumstance should he let the players use that hurley.

“That’s worth gold,” O’Gara told him. Rala remembered what O’Gara said and he’s kept that hurley right beside his bed at home ever since.

Irish rugby’s Croke Park game that few want to remember has been recycled this past week. Just like this year, Ireland went into the final round of the 2010 Six Nations against Scotland in the running for a Triple Crown.

Their game was followed by France against England in Paris with France in position to win a Grand Slam.

A full house at Croke Park, the last game of their temporary residence there, what could possibly go wrong.

“It’s a romantic ending that couldn’t be orchestrated – our last match at Croke Park with a Triple Crown to be won,” a hopeful Declan Kidney said in the build-up.

The day before that game in March 2010, the man who would break Ireland hearts the following day with a late penalty stood at the Hill 16 end and noticed a peculiarity with the way the wind blew.

Little was expected of Scotland going into that final game at Croke Park – they had registered only one point in that year’s Six Nations after a draw with England the previous weekend and they were in a race with Italy to avoid the wooden spoon.

“I think going into the Ireland game it was like, well, we don’t really have much to lose,” Dan Parks, the former Scotland out-half, told the Irish Independent this week from his home in Sydney. “When we got to Ireland there was a lot of talk in the papers. I never really read papers but you’d see the headlines.

“So it was well and truly like this is a bit, not disrespectful, it was just a bit of a foregone conclusion in a lot of these journalists’ minds.”

Parks’ opposite number that day, Johnny Sexton, had a feeling everything wasn’t quite right leading into the Croke Park finale. The wide assumption was that Ireland would win, it was the year after they won the Grand Slam and Scotland hadn’t won in Dublin since 1998, 12 years previously.

“We probably didn’t nail our preparation,” Sexton recalled this week. “Even the night before the game I remember a couple of things happening that were a bit off and yeah . . . we didn’t get it right.”

And Scotland did. The game was level at 20-20 with just over a minute left when Scotland were awarded a penalty. Parks had already kicked four penalties and a drop-goal. There was no notion of silence for the kickers as boos poured down around Parks as he stood over the kick near the touchline under the Hogan Stand.

He remembered what he learned the previous day and how the wind tended to blow towards the middle of the pitch.

“And that kick, you can see it obviously moved a bit from left to right in the air,” Parks said about the penalty that landed a shock 23-20 win for Scotland.

What struck Parks was how quickly Ireland fans turned and left after the final whistle. There were mainly only pockets of Scotland supporters remaining when the Scotland players walked around the pitch after. Nope, he didn’t mind.

“I just remember sitting back thinking, wow that was like an unreal day. I was tired but the euphoria . . . it was such a good feeling.”

What also stayed with Parks from that day at Croke Park was a generous gesture by Sexton. It had been a frustrating game and there was also the bizarre substitute situation where O’Gara was sent on after Ireland got a penalty in the 52nd minute and Sexton initially walked off before staying on to take the kick. Despite all that and the defeat, Sexton went into the Scotland dressing-room after to have a beer with Parks.

“Johnny was very humble and after the game he came in and shared a nice moment with me and it was something I’ll never forget. He offered me his jersey from the day.

“He just said, ‘This is for you’. And I tried to swap (my jersey) but he said, ‘No, this is your day, you enjoy it’. It left a really lasting imprint with me. So I was really happy to see him get the success over the years.”

Sexton and Cian Healy are the only players in the Ireland team for tomorrow that remain from that game 12 years ago.

It’s almost a repeat scenario with Ireland chasing a Triple Crown at home to Scotland – and also a shot at the championship – with France in position to win a Grand Slam against England in Paris. Can Scotland pull off a final-day ambush in Dublin?

“Yeah, I think so,” Parks says. “It’s going to be tough for Scotland this weekend but I have no doubt they are more than capable.

“Watching some of the stuff Ireland have done since November and, until now, their structure in attack, it just looks so crisp.”

For Parks, that Croke Park win is a day he’ll always remember. For Sexton, it’s a day he won’t forget: “I’m not sure too many of the lads will remember 2010. But I definitely will.”