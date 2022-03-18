| 1.5°C Dublin

'In Ireland there was a lot of talk in the papers' - the day Scotland produced a Croke Park shock

Former Scotland out-half recalls denying Ireland Triple Crown in 2010 Croke Park shock

Dan Parks, Scotland, kicks a pentalty to make the score 17 - 20 to Scotland, with six minutes remaining. in 2010 Expand
Dan Parks kicks a penalty for Scotland in the 2010 victory over Ireland at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Sinead Kissane Twitter

There are some generous gestures from the Irish rugby team’s time at Croke Park that are kept close to those who received them.

One of the first things Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly sees every morning is a hurley he got from Tomás O’Leary’s dad Seánie, who passed away last year. Rala was bagman for the Ireland team for 21 years and he always had hurleys and sliotars for the players to play with before training.

