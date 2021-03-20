English full-back Max Malins has played down the fact that any Irish heritage may be a factor in the age-old Anglo-Irish sporting rivalry which kicks off again in the Aviva Stadium.

Malins can trace his Irish heritage to a great-great-grandfather, Peter Kelly, a GAA president and leading IRB member in the 19th century.

“In all honesty, I don’t know too much about it,” he said. “I know my grandparents have a rich Irish heritage and it definitely makes it exciting but my knowledge is pretty limited. It’s an interesting topic, knowing where your ancestors come from.”

However, he is deciding to steer clear of history books – and even a potential dabbling in Gaelic Games – as he seeks to establish himself in an English side, after shining in his first start at full-back last week in the thrilling win against France.

“For now to be honest, my mind is firmly focused on what is coming on Saturday so I don’t let my mind wander to external things. I focus on the job.

“I can’t say I have delved into any Irish sport and I’m not sure I will have the chance in the foreseeable future.”

