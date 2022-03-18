In 12 months Andy Farrell has built a clear Irish identity to put himself in position of strength

All around the Ireland team hotel in Dublin city centre yesterday, various forms of Irish identity were manifesting themselves.

While they might have gone out for a look, the squad were removed from the revelry as their coach revealed the team to face Scotland for the final game of this year’s Six Nations.

However, when they go out on to the Lansdowne Road turf tomorrow their biggest strength is the playing identity Andy Farrell has built over the past 12 months.

If they win, they’ll spark some celebrations of their own in the city and, even if a title proves beyond them, the Triple Crown is still a noteworthy achievement for a team and a coaching ticket who were being written off in some quarters a year ago.

Recalling the empty Aviva Stadium last season is jarring in the context of the current restriction-free world, but in the soulless environs of that barren wasteland the team found something and have barely looked back since.

They’re not perfect by any means and they’ve had flaws exposed along the way, but this attacking plan is worth persevering with.

If nothing else, Ireland are the most watchable team in the Six Nations; a collection of ball-playing ball-carriers who threaten defences with their every possession.

Last weekend, England exposed some of their underbelly and a weak scrum could undermine them when it comes to the biggest games against the toughest opposition.

The fierce criticism that met that record win was a compliment to how far the team has travelled. They’ve raised their own bar to the extent that even historic feats are subject to intense scrutiny.

A long-serving defence coach who worked under a succession of top coaches, most recently Joe Schmidt, it has been striking to see how clearly Farrell wants to be seen as his own man.

He has been careful never to diminish the work of his predecessor but, having had a front-row seat, he’s carefully reconstructed the set-up; keeping the things that he felt worked and ditching the elements he felt were undermining Ireland’s success.

Off the field, he’s released the pressure-gauge around Camp Ireland and made the place a more enjoyable place to play. On it, he has built a dynamic team that always threatens the opposition’s line. The players look like they love the way they play and that feeds into a compelling package.

According to the official Six Nations statistics, Ireland are the leading team for points (142), tries (20), carries (568), passes (862), post-contact metres (382 metres per match), time spent in the opposition 22 (12 entries per match) and ruck-speed (2.88 seconds per ruck).

They’re second on offloads (34), defenders beaten (84) and points per 22 entry (2.8), while they’ve kicked less than anyone else and have made the fewest number of tackles in the tournament.

It’s probably helped that they played the majority of their last two matches against diminished teams, but the style of play has not deviated from the one that so demolished New Zealand last autumn.

Asked when and how he came to the conclusion that this is the right way to play for this team, Farrell said his side are only part of the way along their path when it comes to their attacking effectiveness.

“When you know when you can play that way and you can see people progressing because you can’t just have an idea and the skill-set to do it,” he said. “It takes time, if you have got a way of wanting to play. You’ve got to be able to gradually do that.

“Are we there? No. I don’t think we are. Are we getting better? Yes, we are. So the lads are working unbelievably hard to try and own their own plan and that’s when you see the progress.

“Look, we made plenty of breaks and there are opportunities we created and didn’t take advantage of at the weekend.

“We were frustrated with ourselves because we left a few out there and so there is always work-ons.

“There is always stuff that you have to be careful of, that you think you’re progressing and then all of a sudden you know you start getting ahead of yourselves. That’s not the right thing either. We make sure we keep ourselves in check and keep ourselves in the right mindset and understand where we can get better, and that’s across all areas of attack.

“Our skills are never going to be good enough in that regard, that’s exciting for us moving forward.”

After last Saturday’s win, Farrell’s predecessor Eddie O’Sullivan said he wasn’t drinking the Kool-Aid on the performance.

Certainly, the scrum is a major concern and the rate at which Ireland lost their composure during the third quarter was alarming. France and Italy caused problems with their counter-ruck, while there remains a concern that the biggest teams can bully the Irish forwards.

Yet, they deserve credit for wresting control of the England game back and the quality of the tries they scored was a reminder of how good this attack is. Against France, their attack and spirit kept them in the fight.

Their lineout is solid, while their defence has been miserly all spring.

There are concerns about the age profile of leading players including the captain, while there’s depth issues at out-half, prop and lock.

A bit of bad luck can derail them next year, while we know all too well what it’s like to peak too soon.

And yet, when compared to rival nations who seem to be searching for solutions at a relatively late stage in the cycle, Ireland have a settled look and a defined style that doesn’t change regardless of the personnel.

Even with three changes, this looks like a familiar side.

In contrast, Scotland – Ireland’s pool opponents next year – are stuck in reverse.

Finn Russell is on the bench, Blair Kinghorn, who is primarily a full-back, gets a go at No 10.

Of course they could shock Ireland as they did in 2010, they’ve got quality players and little to lose.

But Farrell’s side deserve reward for the way they’ve played this season and, if they stay true to that identity and deliver a performance, they won’t go far wrong.