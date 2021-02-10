'I'm saddened and shocked' – Johnny Sexton blasts 'inaccurate reports' on his health

Jonathan Sexton is pictured prior to Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff last Sunday. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he was shocked and saddened by what he described as totally inaccurate and highly inappropriate comments made regarding his health.

Two French neurosurgeons made remarks about Sexton's history of head injuries following his latest blow during last weekend's defeat to Wales.

Sexton is currently following the return-to-play protocols and as things stand, he is in line to feature in Sunday's Six Nations clash against France.

However, Dr Jean-François Chermann and Dr Jean Chazal, who both specialise in concussion, spoke out publicly against the risks Sexton was putting himself in, if he lined out this weekend.

Speaking today during his weekly press conference as Ireland skipper, Sexton hit back at the neurosurgeons' comments.

"I'm pretty saddened and shocked by the inaccurate reports that were thrown out yesterday," Sexton said.

"We’ve been here before and it is very frustrating and, for me, totally inappropriate that someone I had seen ten years ago now felt it appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things.

"I’m pretty disappointed but for me I am so used to it that it’s almost water off a duck’s back for me but for my wife and mum it’s very upsetting, but that’s the world we live in.

"I don’t want to talk too much more about it. I just want to focus on this week and the return-to-play and all that.

"If I pass and I’m fit to play then it’s up to the coaches then. That’s the way we’ve always done it and the guys here look after us very well."

Sexton was keen to keep the majority of the focus on this weekend's game, but his disgust at what was unfolded over the last 24 hours was obvious.

"I thought there was a patient-doctor confidentiality," he continued.

"I’m pretty sure that exists in the world and I just can't get over the fact that someone thought it was appropriate to say things that weren’t even accurate. That’s the most hurtful thing.

"Like I said, I’ve ‘released a statement’ and that’s all I have to say on the matter.

"We have been here before and we could sit here and talk about it for 20 minutes but I’m never going to win out because the last time I did it I tried to give the facts and defend myself and I was in the papers for being selfish and all that to the younger players coming through the system and people accusing me of just looking after myself.

"So, I can’t win so I’m just not going to talk about it for the rest of the press conference if that’s okay. I just want to focus on France or we can talk about Wales, with the greatest of respect to you guys."

Amid the obvious anger, Sexton admitted that he was feeling good health wise after he had to be replaced in the latter stages of last week's defeat when Justin Tipuric's knee accidentally caught the out-half in the head, which resulted in him being left lying on the ground before he sought medical attention and was then substituted.

The 35-year old will continue with the return-to-play protocols and if he comes through those without any setbacks, he could play against France on Sunday.

"If I pass the tests today I get to train with the group tomorrow and do a bit of contact before the game, Friday or Saturday, so step-by-step," Sexton added.



"Hopefully I'll have only missed one session and your experience can help you. A lot of that you can do mental prep and visualisation and prepping by watching training, running through things in your head as if you are the oh on the pitch.



"The fact I played on Sunday helps, that match sharpness will hopefully be there having got through 65 minutes or whatever it was."

