‘I’m not motivated by contracts’ - Sexton satisfied with duration of new deal but wary of Russell Lions threat

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has admitted that he wasn't expecting to get anything more than a one-year contract extension from the IRFU.

The 35-year old recently signed a new deal that will see him playing until at least the summer of 2022.

Although the competitor in Sexton might have led those on the outside to believe that he would have pushed for a longer contract, the out-half insisted that was not the case, as negotiations with the union went smoothly.

“No,” Sexton laughed when asked if he was hoping for a two-year deal.

“It was done in the right way. With all the Covid things it didn’t start (at the usual time). It was agreed pretty quickly.

“Once you get to the age I’m at, most guys in their mid-30s go ‘One year, see how you feel this time next year, see how you feel, how you’re performing, how the body’s holding up, how the mind’s holding up.'

“That’s really it. I always knew it was a one year at a time job when I got to this stage. So, I'm delighted to continue the journey for another year and still very hungry to try and achieve success with Leinster and Ireland.

“Once my team-mates know that, they see it every day on the training pitch, that’s all that matters to me.

“I don’t think I’m motivated by contracts. I’m motivated by trying to achieve things with these teams. To try and win things.

“I’m very driven to try and finish this campaign on a high and then go back to Leinster, try to have a successful end to the season.

“Then think about next year when summertime rolls around and you have some time to reflect and see where you are. (I am) Very short-term focus at the moment.”

With an important Six Nations game against Scotland to come on Sunday, it's no wonder Sexton is keeping his focus on the here and now.

Going up against Finn Russell will be a fascinating subplot to what should be a feisty encounter between the Celtic cousins.

With a place on this summer's Lions tour also potentially up for grabs in Murrayfield, motivation will not be in short supply as Sexton goes head-to-head with the mercurial Racing 92 out-half.

“He’s a big threat for us,” Sexton said of Russell

“Knowing that he’s got a full box of tricks that he tries to pull out most games. He’s a good threat to the line, he has a good short kicking game, he can pull the strings if we let him.

“He’s hurt us in the past. We haven’t played against him the last few times we’ve played Scotland, so we’ve had to go back and look at some old footage.

“It’s not at the forefront of our thoughts because even if it wasn’t a Lions year we would still be going out to win the game and to put our best foot forward but obviously at the back of your mind the next two are very important games in terms of those Lions selections.

“It will help the Irish cause if we can pick up a couple of wins. It will help get some more numbers on the plane and that’s ultimately what we want, isn’t it?

“We want to get as many Irish people on that trip as possible so, yeah, it’s definitely in the back of our minds somewhere.”

Interestingly, Sexton agreed with Paul O'Connell's assertion earlier this week that this is the best Scotland team he has faced in his career.

However, confidence is high in the Ireland camp after they believe they showed much more of what they were about in the facile win over Italy last time out, as Andy Farrell's men look to back it up in Scotland this weekend.

“The things that helped us, the weather was pretty good,” Sexton added.

“There was no wind or rain, it was a dry ball, so that is a big factor in how you play. Against Wales we showed some very good stuff with 14 men and it is very hard to do that.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit so many rucks in my life as I did in that game, but it is all hands on deck and it’s where can you fill in?

“Against France it is a different game, it is a greasy ball, tough conditions for the guys, so it could be tough conditions again this Sunday in Murrayfield.

“By the looks of it, it is going to be wet and windy so we might not see that game. It could be back to rolling the sleeves up and that’s okay as well.”

