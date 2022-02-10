‘I’m feeling really ready’ - Joey Carbery relishing French examination as he steps in for Johnny Sexton in Paris

IF it weren't for a litany of unfortunate events, this would not be Joey Carbery's first Six Nations start for Ireland.

Opportunities have come and gone, but rather than being fit and available the next man up has been in the recovery room at Limerick's University of Limerick, working to regain his fitness in the hope that another day would come.

For the second year in a row, Johnny Sexton is injured for Ireland's Championship clash with France.

A year ago, Billy Burns started and Ross Byrne came off the bench. In 2022, it's Carbery to start with Jack Carty in reserve.

He's 26 now, Carbery, and the Munster man sounded a little miffed by a line of questioning at his press briefing today that suggested that this was a big step up.

After all, his CV includes coming in early for Sexton and leading Ireland to a pivotal win over Scotland in the 2019 Six Nations, while he's also come off the bench in three wins over New Zealand and started games against Argentina, Australia and Japan.

In his mind, this is a natural step in his career - an inevitable moment that's been delayed by a succession of injuries.

"I’m really excited for the weekend now. I feel like I’m ready to go, both mentally and physically, training has gone really well this week and last week was good as well," Carbery said.

"I’m feeling really ready.

"I’ve obviously been involved in a few Six Nations campaigns before but looking forward to getting the start from the go-ahead. Yeah, just really excited and looking forward to Saturday.

“I’m not really looking at it like (a big opportunity).

"I’m just going out there to do my job and help the team in the best way I can.

"I think everyone’s humming and really excited for the weekend so if I can help out the guys inside and outside of me then I’ll be doing my job and hopefully we’ll be in a good spot.”

Carbery's immediate family were already booked to travel to the French capital this weekend, but there's a larger delegation making the trip from Athy after his unexpected promotion.

Previously, the out-half has stated his ambition to be the best player in the world and has spoken about wanting to challenge Sexton for that starting No 10 shirt.

Now, after experiencing adversity, he has the chance.

"I suppose in this environment it’s so competitive anyway. In training everyone is trying to put theie hand up so all I can do is go out and put my best foot forward and see where it goes from there.

"I think anyone who has been through a long-term injury knows how difficult it is. To have come through that teaches you to enjoy the good things in life sometimes so to be honest, I’m just delighted to be back playing, to be back out there injury-free, just relishing the whole environment of be going into such a big game at the weekend.

"It puts everything back into context really when you’re back playing and you’re not injured, but definitely, having gone through that, I feel mentally a lot stronger for it.

"So yeah, looking forward to it.”

Starting against Japan and the United States in July and Argentina in November will stand to Carbery.

“Yeah, massively, massively," he said.

"I think every time I get a start under my belt it’s hugely beneficial so having the November and having the summer Tests behind me, I think it leaves me in a good spot going into this weekend.

"I try to approach every game the same and not really change too much about it, regardless of the game. So I’m just going to go about it in my own way, the way I normally would, regardless of whether I was starting or on the bench. So just try to be myself really.”