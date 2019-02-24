There were times Jack Carty didn’t believe that this day would come and that’s what makes it extra special.

'I'm delighted to dedicate this cap to him' - Jack Carty reveals he was spurred on by his dying cousin's final words of advice

The Roscommon native’s debut only lasted a few minutes but it meant the world to him.

Standing in the mixed zone beneath the Stadio Olimpico, he couldn’t keep the smile off his face. The entire Carty clan descended on Rome to see him, yet it was the words of his cousin Brian that inspired him to get to this place and sadly he couldn’t be there to see it.

He died on March 1 and Carty dedicated his first cap to him.

"When I didn't get to go to Japan (in 2017),” he said when asked if he thought his chance would not come.

“I had thought I was on standby for that and I think Joey got injured when they were over there, I thought I was going to get called in and I didn't.

"It was a thing in the last 11, 12 months where I put my head down.

“I didn't want it to be 'what if?' scenario. It's coming up on a year since a close cousin passed away and before he passed away, he would have said, 'Don't have any regrets or anything like that.'

"That's something that's spurred me on.

"My cousin Brian, he was 28 and he passed away this time last year. I'm delighted for my family but his family as well. It's been a tough time for his family and my family. I'm delighted that I can dedicate this cap to him.”

Carty has been in excellent form for Connacht and put his improvements down to the work of the coaching staff at the province.

"Friendy (Andy Friend) and the coaching staff in Connacht have given me a licence (to play).

“You would have seen the way we used to play and retaining the ball.

“Last year, we went to a lot of contestable kicks and I find my strengths and the fellas around me are looking for that space in the backfield, especially when you see how teams are playing with a two-man backfield now.

"Space is at a premium but if you can find it, it's really rewarding. I suppose last week when we played the Cheetahs, that typified the transition that we've had from other years to this year.

"I feel really good. There would have been ups and downs with inconsistency and probably being a little bit too flamboyant at times but I've managed to rein that in and play percentage rugby, while still managing to have that bit of flair and bring the ball to the line.

"Friendy tells everyone to use whatever weapons they have. I hope mine is my attacking kicks and I hope to use that."

Thanks to Josh van der Flier’s generosity, Carty will keep his Ireland jersey and managed to swap the flanker’s with Ian McKinley.

He’ll sing ‘Stand by Me’ at the team dinner as part of his initiation to international rugby.

Now that he’s made his first steps, he wants more.

“I've been working a long, long time for it and I'm delighted to finally get the monkey off the back and get a cap at long last,” he said.

"To be honest, I've only been in the circle for the last couple of weeks so I wasn't going to be expecting massive game-time but it's definitely something to build on now.

“The monkey's off the back and I can finally say I've played for Ireland and now build for two, five, hopefully 10 caps after that.

"It was the final team session of the week when Joey tweaked his hammy, so I kind of knew from that straight away. I'd always prepare as if I was going to play.

“It was a strange scenario I was in and going onto the bench is not something I'd be used to either. I was just happy I was able to get a cap in the end.”

