‘I’m absolutely delighted for the players’ – Andy Farrell hails ‘together’ Ireland squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell after the Six Nations win over Scotland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has declared that there is more to come from Ireland after leading them to their first silverware under his tutelage after a celebratory evening in the Aviva Stadium.

After a rocky introduction to his first head coaching job after succeeding Joe Schmidt following the 2019 World Cup, his side have bloomed this season.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the players and all who have been involved for eight weeks and the staff,” said the former England assistant coach who will now hope that the country he once played for does his adopted land a favour.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and get together in the dressing-room. We’ll have a quiet beer. It’s the first time we’re allowed to have a dinner, so we’ll have a dinner together and see how it goes later.

“We’re a together group. We’d like to be in control going for a Grand Slam but after the French game we had a job to do.

“But three bonus points in three games says a lot about this group.

“Regarding the rugby, we’ve only just started. There’s plenty to work on. We are tight, we’re good people and that helps growing when you have that kind of group.

“We have a big tour and hopefully we will take a big squad and grow the depth of our squad because we will have a lot of games out there and we will need that. But there’s a lot of rugby to be played before then.”