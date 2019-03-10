Joe Schmidt admitted that he will miss coaching Ireland at the Aviva Stadium 'immensely' after seeing his team beat France 26-14 in his final Six Nations home game in charge.

'I'll miss it' - Emotional Joe Schmidt reflects on final Six Nations home game as Ireland see off France

Ireland pulled into a 26-0 lead after tries from Rory Best, Johnny Sexton, Jack Conan and Keith Earls secured a try bonus point for the home side. The victory means that Schmidt finishes his Six Nations tenure with just one home defeat - against England last month.

Speaking after the game on Virgin Media, an emotional Schmidt reflected on his home Six Nations finale after being asked by Sinead Kissane whether he will miss being in the coaching box at the Aviva Stadium.

"Immensely, immensely," he said.

"Last time we were at home here we didn't do ourselves justice and we didn't give the crowd what they normally get here"



#IREvFRA #GuinnessSixNations

"It's been six incredible years for me. I'll miss it."

Although Schmidt was delighted to get the win, he was disappointed to concede two late tries to the French.

"We wanted to force our way through and get four tries," Schmidt said.

"And when we did, it felt like we buttoned off a little bit. I thought when the replacements came on, initially they did a really good job for us but the last ten minutes we let a few things slip.

"When you miss chances and still get four scores against a French side, you have to be pretty happy."

Ireland have an outside chance at retaining their Six Nations title as they round out their campaign in Cardiff against a Wales side who are going for a Grand Slam. The Ireland head coach paid tribute to his players for still being in contention after suffering a comprehensive defeat to England on the opening weekend.

"After what happened that first weekend, to still be in the title race... it says a lot about this team," Schmidt said.

"We've never used this many players in a championship before. We've never had to make so many early changes in a match or changes just before a match kick off. From that perspective, it shows that we are building."

