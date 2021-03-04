'I'll always do the right thing for Irish rugby' - Andy Farrell plays down Lions link as he hails Sexton and O'Mahony deals

ANDY FARRELL says he is in the dark about Warren Gatland's plans for the upcoming Lions tour after being heavily linked with a role as part of the Kiwi's coaching ticket.

The Ireland coach served as defence coach on the 2013 and 2017 tours of Australia and New Zealand and a report in yesterday's Daily Telegraph said he was likely to make it a third this summer if the tour goes ahead.

The Lions are due to play Japan in Edinburgh, before travelling to South Africa in July and August for a programme of warm-up games and a three-match series.

However, that plan is expected to be scrapped because of the Covid-19 situation in South Africa, with a first 'home tour' on the cards as the Lions unions and SA Rugby look at contingency plans.

Rugby Australia has also offered to host the tour, but it now looks more likely that the series will take place in this part of the world - albeit Ireland's chances of hosting games looks remote given the slow pace of vaccine rollout.

Farrell was asked today about the stories linking him with a Lions role as part of a ticket that would also include Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

"No there isn't," he said when asked if there's any update to the situation.

"I'm as updated as you are on all the ramifications that are being bounced about from day to day so no, there's nothing that I know that's going on at this moment in time that gives any clarity on the situation whatsoever.

"We don't know whether there's a Lions tour going on, we don't know at this moment in time whether there's a summer tour going on with Ireland.

"So I hear that hopefully by the end of the month we'll know something more concrete.

"Like I've always said and it's the truth, I'll always do the right thing for Irish rugby.

"At this moment in time we don't know, like I've said, whether one tour is going ahead or whether both tours are going ahead, we have no clarity or no certainty about anything so I suppose we'll have to wait until the end of the month.

"We don't know what that (Ireland) tour looks like yet. I don't know what's happening as far as the Lions are concerned regarding warm-up matches, the fall-out from those warm-up matches that are going to have ramifications on what happens with the rest of world rugby and whose available for tours etc, so we don't know what that looks like."

Farrell welcomed the news that Peter O'Mahony will be part of his plans until the World Cup in 2023 after he signed a new two-year deal days after captain Johnny Sexton committed for another year.

"It's fantastic news," he said.

"Two very important pieces of our jigsaw going forward for all sorts of reasons, and they're delighted to get their contracts over the line and settle their futures and we even more so delighted for them."

Farrell is back in camp with the players who were not released to play for their provinces this weekend, but he will be keeping a close eye on proceedings as Connacht travel to Munster on Friday night and Ulster welcome Leinster to Belfast.

In particular, he'll be watching out for Jacob Stockdale's performances after he returned last weekend.

"It's great to see him back. I know that speaking to him at the start of the competition he was very frustrated with how slow the injury was coming on," Farrell said of the Ulser winger.

"I know how diligently he's been working with the medics up there at Ulster so he's done great to get himself back on the field and put himself back into contention.

"He got a chunk of the game there last weekend and hopefully he'll get more gametime this weekend against a very good Leinster side. So we'll see how Jacob shapes up and what the rest of the squad looks like on the back of that."

