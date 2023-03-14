‘If you’re not excited about playing this weekend, why are you playing the sport?’ – Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong says Ireland will embrace the pressure as the whole country hopes for a Grand Slam coronation against old enemy England this St Patrick’s Day weekend.

“It’s all on the line,” he declared today while admitting some players may react a little differently to the pressures that will mount ahead of Saturday evening’s 5pm kick-off.

“If you’re not excited about playing this weekend, why are you playing the sport? What are you doing slogging away and working so hard all year?

“The group is very excited and everyone is different within that. Some people love going out there and showing how good they are. There’s other people that maybe find that they get small on that attention or pressure.

“I think we’ve a very good balance in the squad where we can talk about that to get the most out of each other. It’s about enjoying the week. Enjoying the build-up, but also doing the work.”

His fellow prop idol – and part-time hooker – Cian Healy believes they are a host of significant factors behind Ireland’s thirst for success this weekend.

“There’s playing for Ireland in Dublin, with family and friends there that you’ll see after. That they’ll see you show them what it means. That’s got its own magnitude.

“I think that’s what drives everyone to reach a standard that we’re shooting for. At the end of that, if we’ve done all of that, we get a great prize and we get an unbelievable celebration, but for us to do justice to everything that we train for and to play in front of family and friends on our home patch on the weekend that it is.

“That’s such a huge drive for us. We accept what the end of it is and you might have a Grand Slam and a Championship, but you park that bit.

“It’s about performance and preparation for performance. To know that your family have seen you show what this means to you and what it means to each other as a group.”

The adversity which sparked new levels of achievement last Sunday appeared as little wonder to the group who thrived within it.

“It's a testament to Church (Healy’s nickname) because it's not easy to do, and you can swamp yourself overthinking,” says Furlong of Healy’s impromptu move to hooker against the Scots.

“The man just went for it and did it so well. The thing Church did unbelievably well was transitioning from loosehead to tighthead and then hooker and to pick up all three so quickly.

“The last time I hit a scrum was about 2008,” adds Healy. “I've done a couple of set-ups here and there, but to go live, it's been a while.

“Front row is front row, in my opinion. There are technicalities you can iron out, but at the end of the day, you just have to hit and push and strike.

“I went into the middle of two of the best props in the world, so I'm in a relatively good starting place.

“Just give it a lash, have a shot, nothing to lose. I don't mind if someone lifted me up out of the middle of a scrum, I can take that.

“But we ended up with 15 men on the field when we could have been with 14, and that's the greater cause.

Healy paid a special tribute to out-half Jonathan Sexton, hoping to sign off on his Six Nations career with a second Grand Slam and his first as captain.

“He's himself. Johnny has his own standards and all of us strive to get to those standards and we get absolutely torn into when we don't, but we try.

“Johnny's standard is so high and has been for so long that it just drives something special in him. He deserves all the accolades he gets because he's a fierce competitor, an unbelievable professional. His whole life revolves around rugby.

“His family support him incredibly well to be the player and person he is. But I think he's very aware of that team success thing and that's the most important thing to him. He could take the points tally and someone down the line will take it off him.

“But if he takes a victory at the weekend, no one will ever take it off him and it's something that belongs to him and a special group. That's the sort of thing that's going to drive Johnny.

“He lives for that successful feeling after a game.

“The Johnny you see after a game is the most enjoyable Johnny to be around, it's a different person, it's class. If anything is going to make me play better, it's to get to meet that Johnny for a while.”

Healy hopes they will unite with success this Saturday.