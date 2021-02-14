If there's one team you don't want to take on without your natural leaders, it's a French side with its tail up

Oh Lord. Last Sunday morning, we were dreaming of a Green run at the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

This morning, we are about to take on France at the Aviva Stadium in a must-win match without four of the core of the Irish rugby team.

How things turn so quickly!

It’s a disaster for everyone, not least Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony.

Not only are they missing one of the biggest Ireland games of the year, but their prospects of going on the Lions Tour are badly hit by missing out today.

They were four of our bankers for making the tour, now they are fighting to get back into the Irish team later in the campaign.

Yes, I know, French players are not out-and-out rivals for a seat on the plane to South Africa – if the tour goes ahead.

But ‘out of sight is out of mind’ and English, Welsh and Scottish players who played well this weekend will have caught the eye of coach Warren Gatland.

If there is one team you do not want to take on without your natural leaders, it is a French side with its tail most certainly up.

Last week in Cardiff was a pure disaster. A sending-off, an Irish line-out in the Welsh 22 that was butchered and four kicks, two of them penalties, which failed to find touch – one of them being Billy Burns’ chance to save the match at the end.

Coach Andy Farrell had to go with Burns today, otherwise he would have been writing the end of the 26-year-old’s international career.

Adrift

Everyone makes a mistake like that at some point in their career.

You just don’t want it to be when Billy’s was, in injury-time of a Test match when five points adrift.

But I do not understand how Jack Carty is not in this Irish squad.

His superb display for Connacht against Leinster at the RDS at Christmas was the best performance by an Irish out-half this season.

And, yet, the Ulster out-half and the reserve Leinster out-half are in the Irish team and squad ahead of him. Strange.

Another call that Farrell will have to justify if things go seriously pear-shaped today, and it pains me to write that could, indeed, be today’s outcome, is picking second-row Iain Henderson as captain.

A rugby team captain needs many qualities, one of which is that he is certain of his place in the team at all times once fit.

Think Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell. Think Sexton, too.

But Ryan and Tadhg Beirne have been the best two second-rows in Irish rugby this season.

Unless Beirne has a nightmare today, and unless Ryan’s concussion issue is much worse than we know about, they will play against Italy in Rome on Saturday week.

Surely the captaincy for today should have gone to any one of Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, Cian Healy or CJ Stander?

But the guy leading the team is fighting for his place – and Iain didn’t get his place until Ryan’s injury last Sunday. Sorry, that isn’t right.

Suspicion

We’re up against it today, no doubt about that. There are lads all over the pitch who need big games.

Wingers James Lowe and Keith Earls are two of them.

In fact, the suspicion is that they owe their places to the fact that Farrell and his coaching ticket opted for as few extra changes as possible, having been forced to make four.

Hooker Rob Herring is another who needs to put his throws on target to stave off the challenge for his place from Ronan Kelleher.

And Jamison Gibson-Park is under pressure, too. He has looked lively in recent games, but it is one thing to come in at scrum-half and be all action and zippy passes with 15 minutes left when the opposition is tired.

Now the Leinster man has to do it from the off.

While knowing that Munster starlet Craig Casey may well get his international debut towards the end of the match. And, boy, do we know that he is lively and zippy.

Our two starting half-backs and our replacement half-backs all have a lot in common this afternoon.

They are all inexperienced, they need to get up to the speed of Test rugby very quickly, and they will face a French back row who will regard the four of them as lions regard red meat.

France probably can’t believe their luck. They have beaten Italy and have Scotland and Wales in Paris later in the Six Nations, too.

Those two teams may have won last week, but Les Blues will fancy their chances of taking them down at home.

So they’ve to go to Dublin and London and, for the first of those matches, Ireland are without both of the half-back pairing who have carried the team for so long.

Dryness

Antoine Dupont, at scrum-half for France and probably the best back in world rugby right now, must also be licking his lips at the prospect of it all.

By contrast, Ireland coach Farrell and his helpers will have a dryness in their throat as kick-off nears today.

Yes, none of them were sent-off last week, nor are they injured this week. But the coaching staff carry the can.

And if we get hammered today, and today’s Irish team might not just be beaten, but hammered, the Joe Schmidt years will seem so long ago.

How can Ireland avoid a beating – or, somehow, fashion what would be a famous win?

First up, we have to get our set-piece right, particularly the line-out.

I’d be happy our scrum will hold up, but with Ryan and O’Mahony not playing, France will target our line-out, nothing surer. We have to be ready for it and get it right.

Every kick to touch must be bang on, and our clearance kicks must be spot on, too. No giving French full-back Brice Dulin or centre Gael Fickou a chance to charge back at us. They’d revel in it.

I’ve argued here so many times, Irish rugby just doesn’t have the pick of players to be able to cope with injuries. I’m sad to predict that is going to bite us, hard, today.