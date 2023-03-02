‘If I’m called upon I’ll be ready’ – Robbie Henshaw declares himself fit for Scotland clash

2 March 2023; Robbie Henshaw during an Ireland Rugby open training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has declared himself fit to face Scotland on Sunday week.

The 29-year-old Leinster star has not featured in this Six Nations campaign due to a wrist issue, but he trained fully with the squad at the Aviva Stadium today and spoke to the media after the session.

Stuart McCloskey has started all three wins so far at inside centre, but he sat out training with a calf injury and Henshaw says he’s ready to step in if selected for the pivotal Murrayfield clash.

“All I can do is come into camp next week and see what happens,” he said.

"Put my head down, train well, please God, and see what happens.

"Looking at history and past experiences, if I am called upon I'll be ready, I've done it in the past where I've come back home from a long-term injury and had to step up.

"If it happens, it happens, and if not, it doesn't.

“I just need to be patient. Just keep doing the right things and bring a positive attitude to training, come in with a smile on your face and enjoy it.

"Anything can happen in sport, injuries can happen and you just have to be ready.

"It's been good, back playing rugby, back on the pitch, getting out of the gym is always exciting.

"I've been in and out of camp with our new rehab specialists, so that's been really good the last few weeks, and good to get a ball back in my hands.”

Henshaw says the competition for places is as high now as it has been during his 10 years involved with Ireland.

"It has to be up there,” he said.

"I think the way we've used a lot of numbers within the group, the competition is very high and there are new guys returning as well.

"The standard has been set over the last few weeks with three massive performances and it makes it really exciting to be coming in and seeing the lads doing so well.”

And Henshaw is fully aware of the stakes when it comes to the round four clash against a Scotland side who won their first two games and ran France close last weekend.

"It's massive,” he said.

"A big result sets up a big finish on Paddy's weekend, with England coming to the Aviva.

"Everyone in the country knows what it means when we have England at home, it's a huge fixture. One step at a time, and we'll see how we go.

"I suppose their attacking threats out wide, with Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Duhan van der Merwe and then their physical pack, you can't underestimate their strength up front.

"We need to be across it, bot physically and mentally and their speed on the outside will challenge us.”