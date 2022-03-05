Eddie Jones has reinvented himself more times than any other coach I know.

To have been to RWC finals with South Africa, Australia and England is some achievement, but he won’t be satisfied until he actually wins one.

Despite reaching those three finals, you could argue that his biggest success was when he coached Japan to beat South Africa in Brighton at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

That win put Japan on the map and changed the mindset of the Japanese players. It also gave his replacement, Jamie Joseph, something to build on for their home World Cup in 2019.

It was while Eddie was coaching Japan that I first got to meet him. I wasn’t long in Grenoble when word went out that Eddie was looking for Top 14 coaches to observe training, and in some cases, take little blocks of training to change things up and challenge the players in different ways.

The core coaching team was Eddie Jones, Scott Wisemantel (the current attack coach with the Wallabies), and Steve Borthwick, the former Bath, Saracens and England second-row who is now the head coach at the Leicester Tigers.

But they needed a good translator. Japanese rugby has a long-standing and deep relationship with New Zealand.

In particular, there had been a huge influence from New Zealand coaches on the way the scrum was coached and Eddie thought that was stupid.

The scrum philosophy of the Kiwis is all about balance and painting good pictures for the referees and Eddie felt that, as they have bigger and more powerful men than Japan, they could do that.

But he reckoned if Japan scrummed like the All Blacks they would get shoved up and down the pitch.

So, Eddie’s view was that Japan needed to push the boundaries and where better to learn how to cheat than from the French league, where the scrummaging is more illegal than any other in the world.

Marc Dal Maso has 33 caps for France as a hooker and he was brought in to work on scrummaging that week on a trial basis.

If it went well, Eddie would look at a longer-term contract. After the morning meeting we all jumped on the bus to training and I sat beside Marc, as I had played against him once.

He didn’t speak any English and his French accent (our equivalent of a west Kerry accent) was so strong that my pidgin French was only picking up the most obvious words.

The session was going fine until we split into backs and forwards and myself and Himari, our Japanese translator, were sent to translate Dal Maso’s instructions.

I was supposed to translate what Marc was saying into English and then Himari was to tell the players in Japanese.

I wasn’t too worried because I had spent my life being part of scrum sessions and thought I would be able to figure out what he was saying.

It was just my luck that Dal Maso was the most unorthodox scrum coach I had ever come across and he spent most of his time lying down in the scrum channel and roaring and screaming at all 16 forwards involved. He would come up for air intermittently and look at me.

I would try and figure out what he wanted and tell Himari. She would say something in Japanese to the forwards and with a bemused look on their faces, they would pack down again and do what seemed to be the exact opposite of what Dal Maso wanted, which drove him absolutely crazy.

It all worked out in the end and Dal Maso became scrum consultant for Japan all the way through the World Cup, where they won 100 per cent of their own ball.

Jones has brought the same ‘try something and taste it’ approach to the current England coaching set-up, with both the defence and attack coaches in Anthony Seibold and Martin Gleeson coming from rugby league with very little union experience.

In fact, Jones is the only coach still there from the World Cup final in 2019.

The rumour mill would have you believe there is a high turnover of staff because Eddie is incredibly difficult to work with.

He is a highly driven man and a workaholic who pushes his staff hard.

However, Jones claims that he likes to have new voices in his camp and that the players need that too to foster a stimulated environment.

The fans and the media don’t really care about high turnover of staff when the team are winning. However, a very poor Six Nations in 2021, when England finished fifth, led to a review of Jones and his way of operating.

There was a bounce back in November with wins over Australia and South Africa in Twickenham, but the loss to Scotland away and a less than impressive home win over Wales has questions being asked.

Is Jones the man to lead England to the World Cup? And if he isn’t, then this is the time for the RFU to call it.

Jones loves data and that is why he has had such a long career. He is usually ahead of the opposition in terms of being able to predict where the game is moving.

His response to current criticism hasn’t been around data about the game, but about the make-up of his squad and its cohesion.

He is using data that has been produced by ex-Wallaby prop Ben Darwin.

Darwin has a company called Gain Line Analytics, who work with some of the best sporting and business teams in the world on the importance of cohesion and how to build it.

Darwin’s interest first began to take root during his playing days.

He wondered why countries such as Wales and Ireland, with smaller populations and fewer selectorial options, could punch above their weight so often.

Leinster, with stability of coaching and a high percentage of home-grown players, are very high on cohesion and results and one of the rugby teams he uses as an example.

Darwin also points to the music industry. Twenty-nine of the 35 best-selling bands of all time, apparently, first met either at school or university. It’s clear that John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who met as teenagers at a local church fete, were individually gifted, but Darwin argues that The Beatles were great largely because their early years were spent together.

“We tend to mythologise teams,” he says. “We say the All Blacks are amazing but there is nothing about them that is magical.

"If they were amazing they would still win even when they introduce new players in key positions.

"In fact, when they do, they perform exactly the same as everyone else. It’s what we put upon them that is magical. Nor is there statistical evidence that any coach is better than the norm.

“There’s so much bullshit in sport about psychology. We’ve found cohesion makes a 40 per cent performance differential. The skill of the coaching is about two per cent. Most of it is about the talent you have access to.”

Jones claims that he needs to make changes now to his team so that by the 2023 World Cup they will have cohesion. He says this is the ‘sticky period’.

They have two exciting halfbacks in Harry Randall and Marcus Smith, who are both learning about international rugby in the heat of the Six Nations.

They have the talent and depth to be better than they are currently and may be just about to click.

The most impressive part of their game has been their defensive breakdown work which, worryingly, is the area where Ireland have given away more penalties than normal in our first three games this year.

Ireland are making serious progress and I really believe we are on the right track.

Going to Twickenham without Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher is going to be difficult, but if Darwin and Jones are correct, the Leinster influence and partnership, and the cohesion that we gain from that, could be a key factor in getting us over the line.