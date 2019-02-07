'I'd be interested in how they describe our Plan A' - Joe Schmidt hits back at critics of Ireland's gameplan

JOE Schmidt has vowed that Ireland won't miss the bus as they seek to avoid a second successive away defeat to Scotland – and has defended his game-plan after the heavy defeat to England last weekend.

Schmidt's side were delayed en route to Murrayfield two years ago and were late to the game - but the Scots weren't, chalking up a surprise 27-22 win as Ireland were caught cold.

"Last time, I said to Vern Cotter, 'Did you organise that? Forty-six minutes before kick-off.' He told me, 'I said 36!' I don't get much change from my old friend Vern.

"It's an incredibly simple route from Balmoral to Murrayfield. How the police every got lost remains a mystery to us."

Schmidt also defended his team's game-plan from outside criticism following the first Six Nations home defeat in five years, with some saying he doesn't have a Plan B.

"I'd be interested in how they describe our Plan A. There aren't too many weeks where I don't get a letter from somebody saying I should be picking this player or trying to do this in the game," he said.

"And that's when we're winning. When we lose, you expect three letters. A lot of people describe how we're playing and what Plan A, B or C is.

"We have a very, varied game. We play strong off set-piece, we have a varied kicking and attacking game.

"And we try to vary our defensive game. I'll leave them to do their analysis and we'll do ours and try to keep improving."

Schmidt confirmed Robbie Henshaw might have been available at a push. He had been expected to revert to the No 13 shirt to replace Garry Ringrose, allowing Rob Kearney to come into the team at full-back.

But his absence with a dead leg means Chris Farrell comes into a much-changed side for his fourth cap.

The loss of Henshaw is the latest blow to Schmidt who lost CJ Stander, Ringrose and Devin Toner to injury after the bruising defeat to England last weekend.

He is already without Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Luke McGrath, Kieran Marmion and Dan Leavy.

"Robbie Henshaw has a dead leg and hasn't recovered sufficiently. It was a bit of aggravation from a knock on top of a knock in the game, on top of dead leg bleeding.

"Maybe he could have played but then it debilitates quickly and you need to make an early change. And we have a guy outside coming in who is massively ready.

"It's an exciting opportunity to give Chris Farrell the chance. He came in once last year and was man of the match and he is in form."

Schmidt also confirmed it had been likely that Kearney would be re-installed at full-back even before Ireland's injury crisis deepened during the week.

"Once Garry Ringrose was ruled out, it was trying to keep continuity from past campaigns and be as cohesive as we could. We didn't have the cohesion last weekend."

Another of the five changes to the Irish side well-beaten by England involves Roux coming in for Toner.

"Quinn will share the lineout calling with Peter O'Mahony, he did it last week when he replaced Devin Toner and I have no qualms about him doing it. He did here in training and in Connacht.

"I've mentioned continuity but it is a fabulous opportunity for other players. We could be struck like we did four years ago but we have had a good run in this competition and maybe this opportunity would have happened away.

Scrum-half Conor Murray is expecting Ireland to respond against the Scots this weekend.

"As players, we understand we were a little off and inaccurate against England in certain areas," said the Munster man.

"As a group, we were disappointed with our start and that is the focus. We have had a slow start in Murrayfield before and Scotland are a better team now.

"We need to have the sharpness from the start and that is the focus this week.

"We need to be disciplined, manage their ruck speed and stop them playing their expansive game. We need to do our damage in the ruck."

