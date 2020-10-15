Iain Henderson ruled out of remaining Six Nations fixtures after picking up three-week ban

Iain Henderson has been handed a three-week ban over a red card he received in the PRO14. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland will be without Iain Henderson for their remaining Guinness Six Nations matches against Italy and France after the Ulster captain received a three-week ban.

The second-row was sent off for a dangerous ruck clear-out in his side's win over Ospreys last Saturday, a decision that was upheld after a PRO14 disciplinary hearing chaired by Italian official Andrea Caraci today.

He deemed the offence to be worthy of a six-week suspension, but reduced the length on the basis of Henderson's good behaviour, co-operation throughout the process and remorse.

Henderson can appeal the judgement.

His absence is the latest blow to Ireland coach Andy Farrell who called Ultan Dillane up to his squad on Thursday after losing fellow lock Ryan Baird to an adductor strain.

Ireland take on Italy in Dublin on October 24, before facing France in Paris a week later.

Henderson joins Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong as members of the match-day squad that lost to England in Ireland's last match that are ruled out of next week's game.

His absence means Dillane will fight it out with Tadhg Beirne and Quinn Roux to partner James Ryan in the second-row against the Italians.

Farrell is expected to name his team next Tuesday.

Online Editors