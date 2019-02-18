Iain Henderson is in danger of missing Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy on Sunday after he was cited for an incident against Ospreys last Friday.

Iain Henderson cited and could miss Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy

Henderson gave Ireland boss Joe Schmidt a welcome selection headache as he played the full 80 minutes in Ulster's victory over the Ospreys last Friday but was lucky to stay on the field after a dangerous neck roll on openside Sam Cross in the 15th minute.

Henderson will face a Disciplinary Committee via video conference, so will be able to take part in Ireland training at Carton House.

"A Disciplinary Committee will meet in Edinburgh on Tuesday, February 19 to consider the Citing Complaint made against Iain Henderson (No 5) of Ulster Rugby for an alleged incident which occurred against Ospreys Rugby on Friday, February 15, 2019," read a Pro14 statement.

Iain Henderson has been cited for this incident against the Ospreys.



He faces a disciplinary hearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nnNuZfdLEX — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) February 18, 2019

"The complaint refers to an incident involving Ospreys Rugby No 7 (Sam Cross) in the 15th minute of the Guinness PRO14 Round 15 fixture at Brewery Field (Bridgend).

"The player has been reported by the Citing Commissioner in charge for alleged infringement of Law 9.11 – Players must not do anything that is dangerous to others

"The Player will face a Disciplinary Committee via video conference, the Committee will comprise of Roddy Dunlop QC (Chair), Ian Douglas and Beth Dickens (all Scotland)."

Henderson is likely to receive at least a one-week ban, which would rule him out of the Italian match.

Online Editors