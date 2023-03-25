| 11.7°C Dublin

I wouldn’t be making Six Nations bow without dad: Ulster’s Sadhbh McGrath

Sadhbh McGrath during Ireland women&rsquo;s squad training as she nears her debut against Wales in the Six Nations Expand
Sadhbh McGrath stands firm while playing for Ulster Expand

Jonathan Bradley

When Sadhbh McGrath’s father told her that he’d take her anywhere for sport, he couldn’t have known she’d test the promise so readily and frequently in the coming years.

It was he who had first noticed the flyer for a ‘Give it a Try’ session at City of Derry and suggested his then 14-year-old camogie and Gaelic football-playing daughter add another game to her repertoire to fill the winter void. 

