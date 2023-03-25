I wouldn’t be making Six Nations bow without dad: Ulster’s Sadhbh McGrath

When Sadhbh McGrath’s father told her that he’d take her anywhere for sport, he couldn’t have known she’d test the promise so readily and frequently in the coming years.

It was he who had first noticed the flyer for a ‘Give it a Try’ session at City of Derry and suggested his then 14-year-old camogie and Gaelic football-playing daughter add another game to her repertoire to fill the winter void.

Four years on, the teenager still studying for her Leaving Cert will make her Ireland debut against Wales in the opening game of the Six Nations.

Reflecting on how she got from there to here, McGrath thinks of the many trips that have made up one journey.

From linking up with the Ulster Under-18s for the first time in the summer of 2021, there would be three round-trips from Buncrana to Belfast each week for training sessions, the two and a half hours each way representing an incredible time commitment that hasn’t lessened through the seasons as she moved from the provincial under-age set-ups to the senior side, from City of Derry to Cooke and, most recently, from a Combined Provinces select to the Irish No.1 jersey in the Arms Park this afternoon.

McGrath couldn’t begin to tally the number of miles travelled to take her to this point, many of them spent in the front seat of her father’s car.

“He played hurling, he hasn’t a notion about rugby,” says McGrath, still five months shy of her 19th birthday. “He hasn’t a clue.

“But he saw there’d be this ‘Give it a Try’ session in Derry and he just thought I should do it, that it looked good.

“Those first summers (in the Ulster set-up), my dad drove me every day. No bother to him.

“I could always count on him that I’d get there, no matter where it was. We would always be going and we’d take a few with us. He says he’d drive me anywhere in the world for sport. He just loves it. He’s great.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am, it’s as simple as that. I owe him a lot, definitely.”

Getting the 90 or so miles to training was only half the battle. McGrath, who started out as back-rower before a permanent move to prop last year, laughs now at the notion that when she first linked up with Ulster, she didn’t even know there was a distinction to be made between backs and forwards.

“I literally just got the ball and ran,” she remembers. “I hadn’t a clue. We’d only played blitzes, there wasn’t really much position-wise, you just played what you saw.

“It was very much whenever I didn’t have anything else on I’d go to rugby. I only started to take it seriously when I got onto the Ulster Under-18s squad. I learned so much that first year, the brain nearly exploded.

“That year, Charlie Farrell was coaching. I wrecked his head. I was asking him questions every minute. Then it was Neill Alcorn and Neil Johnston as well. I could ask them anything, no question was too silly.

“I think they appreciated you asking because they knew then that you really wanted to learn more and improve yourself.”

It’s that same voracious appetite to learn that has fuelled her rapid rise through the ranks, something she has carried into her first international camp having caught the eye of head coach Greg McWilliams in the Combined Provinces series in January and February.

“Sometimes I stop and I’m like, ‘Is this even real?’ I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it,” she says of her Test call-up. “You look at those players, you watch them on TV, and you want to be them.

“Then, jeez, you’re playing with them. It’s crazy in that sense. Even now, it doesn’t feel real.

“I’m enjoying it. I like playing with those experienced players. I’m sure they’re like, ‘Sadhbh, shut up’ but I’m just pestering them, watching them, asking them how they’re doing whatever they’re doing.

“All the time, I’m just looking to improve. Any tiny piece of info, I’m taking it on, every day looking at footage, asking questions, just looking to get better.”

The game is not her only area of study, not with school exams, where she studies Spanish, Home Economics, PE and Biology in addition to English, Maths and Irish, coming in the months ahead.

“It’s a stressful time in that sense,” she says.

“The Leaving Cert is looming. My school is really good. I wasn’t in this week. It just depends on selection.

“They’re sending me loads of work — maybe too much work —but I’m trying my best to keep on top of it.

“Any time I have a break, I’m doing some, just small bits at a time and getting some done.

“A few of the other girls are working, some are in college doing work, so I’m not by myself anyway.”

What lies ahead after school remains to be seen. For the time being, McGrath is focused on an international debut just four years on from first picking up a rugby ball.

“I’m just living in the moment and seeing what comes. I’ll think about it after that. Everyone’s excited, everyone is ready to get out there, I think, and just give it some welly.”