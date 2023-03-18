‘I was taking tablets before the game so I didn't s**t myself!’ – Mack Hansen on his Grand Slam nerves

A jubilant Mack Hansen admitted he needed some extra help in order to ensure that he kept his emotions, as well as his bowels in check, ahead of Ireland’s Grand Slam clinching win over England.

Hansen generally cuts a laid back character, but even he was struggling with nerves before the absorbing 29-16 win that saw Ireland clinch their fourth ‘Slam’ in front of a heaving Aviva Stadium.

"Very, very, very nervous,” Hansen said in the immediate aftermath.

“I was taking some tablets before the game so I didn't s**t myself, I was very nervous. I think everyone was, and I think you could kind of see then in the way we were playing. That's something for us to improve on, so for now we're going to enjoy this.”

On the back of last weekend’s man-of-the-match performance at Murrayfield, Hansen impressed again, as he regularly came hunting off his wing looking to get involved in the play.

It has been a meteoric rise for the Connacht winger (24), who had a Grand Slam winners medal draped around his neck, just over a year after he made his Ireland debut.

“Absolutely amazing, it's hard to put into words at the moment. It's a crazy feeling,” Hansen beamed.

“It's just been such an atmosphere, it's crazy.

“It's different gravy, isn't it? It's like something I've never seen before, it's incredible. It just shows how much Ireland is behind us, and we love it.

“This is what footy is all about, connecting with people in the stadium, it means as much to them as it does to us.

“It wasn't our best game but that's purely because England showed up, they played unbelievable. Fourteen lads, to take it to us like they did, you can't say what they did wasn't amazing. We were able to just keep calm, composed, and pull a rabbit out of the hat.”

Although Hansen’s immediate family were watching back home in Australia, they were well-represented at the Aviva Stadium.

“I've got my Mum's brother, and my auntie and uncle Gabe and Lorraine are over, and some aunties and uncles up from Cork. One of my mates from Australia is over. I've got enough family to enjoy, I wish my mum, dad and brother were here.”

As for what’s in store tonight for the celebrations, Hansen added:

“Drink, drink, drink, drink! No, we'll enjoy it, run into some fans and get to share the experience with them.”