‘I was in a bit of a rut, so I blamed it on the hair!’ - New haircut, new Mack Hansen but future is at Connacht

Connacht's Mack Hansen in action against Luke Marshall of Ulster during their URC clash before Christmas and before his haircut. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mack Hansen has committed his future to Connacht by purchasing a home on the outskirts of Galway city and said he is ‘in for the long haul’.

But the winger is also undergoing something of a transformation as he is not happy with his current form and one of the first changes he made was to get rid of his long hair.

And while promising Connacht lock Darragh Murray last weekend raised thousands of euros for charity by cutting his mullet, Hansen popped into a barber in the city and got his first haircut since arriving in Ireland from Australia the summer before last.

Hansen, a bolter who made the first of nine Irish appearances for the opening Six Nations game against Wales last February, said he is taking nothing for granted about making this year’s Irish squad.

“I haven’t been very happy with how I’m playing over the last couple of weeks,” said the 24-year old. “I’m just fully focused on playing some good footie here and trying to put my name forward. I don’t think it has been to the standard that I kind of hold myself to, so this game was a step in the right direction, less mistakes and whatnot, but these games I just want to focus on playing well, and if I play well, then that leads into a Six Nations call-up.

“Honestly, I wasn’t happy with how I was playing. I felt like I was in a bit of a rut, so I blamed it on the hair! It’s the new me! It was just time to get rid of it. Oh, I’m growing it back and I think I will do some sort of thing next time I cut it when it’s a bit longer. It will be for charity.”

The Canberra native has also laid down roots in Galway, purchasing a base in Castlegar, home to the famed Connolly brothers and the club which has won the most county hurling titles.

“I’m really enjoying Galway. All of my team-mates are such close friends now. Actually, I just bought a place here, so I’m settled in for the long haul. I love it. It’s a great place to get around. The lads have been giving me a fair bit of stick about my haircut, but all the fans were saying, ‘I love your haircut’.”