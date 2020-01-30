'I was a little bit rattled' - Rob Kearney opens up on Ireland axing

DITCHED Irish full-back Rob Kearney has revealed that he was "rattled" by the decision of incoming coach Andy Farrell to exclude the long-serving Leinster man from his 2020 Six Nations squad.

Kearney has been a regular for Ireland and has won the Grand Slam twice and needs just five more caps to reach a century for his country but the form of Jordan Larmour has seen him edged out in the cold.

"I was a little bit rattled," said Kearney.

"Listen, I'm a realist as well, and I know after the World Cup that I'm 33 years of age and there's a new cycle coming, but you're never prepared for it.

"It was difficult, but you know the road has to end some time for everybody.

"And listen you never know, I've been involved in so much sport over the years where so many things can change in the course of a week or two. I'm still training away.

"Leinster don't have any games over the next few weeks, which is probably the disappointing thing. I'm not out there playing games.

"Such is life, you just get on with it."

Kearney feels that despite all the changes, Ireland are good enough to regain their Six Nations title after successive tournament flops in 2018.

"It's wide open, there are new teams and coaches. Ireland have a point to prove and I think we'll do it," added Kearney, speaking to Virgin Media ahead of their new rugby show 'The Line-out', which airs tonight.

