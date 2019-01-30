'I was a bit p***ed off when I was asked that' - Donnacha Ryan on life in Paris and why he didn't move for the money

With Ireland shorn two second-row options this week, many feel he should be sloshing around in the near-freezing rain at Carton House to prepare for Saturday's Six Nations opener against England.

Joe Schmidt is on record as saying "never say never" about Ryan resuming his international career; unlike fellow Racing 92 colleague Simon Zebo, however, it seems the ex-Munster man has already consigned his 47-cap career to dusty pages of history.

Ironically, his last cap was in this exact fixture two years ago; he started in the engine room that day and Ireland won, too. He will never taste that experience again.

"It was going to happen sometime for me anyway," he says phlegmatically. "I still love watching Ireland, it's always something I'm very passionate about. I always was and always will be.

"I miss training in the rain. We'd a foot of snow in Paris last week and Simon Zebo was thinking training would be called off. But no, we went inside for the day which is the pros of having a great stadium.

"You'd love to have an opportunity to be playing for Ireland. For me, you know you're not going to be called up so when you play against English teams in those Champions Cup games, they are the ones you're massively looking forward to.

"Because you know you're going to be playing against all the top players. And as well, the Top 14 is a different animal. There are different pressures and they're all going to war every week to stay alive."

Some sensed that when he left Ireland he need not let the door hit him on the way out; he was turning his back on not only Munster but his country; the lure of the pay packet seemingly more attractive to him then the allure of the green jersey.

It was said to his face too and it angered him. After all, he's not the one who has turned his back on his country; if anything, his country, one perfectly willing to accept overseas players to its international side, has turned its back on him.

"I can only focus on today and tomorrow, that's all I can do. Somebody said last year I was gone over for other reasons and I mightn't have the drive I used to.

"But if it's in your DNA to be better every day, you're not going to switch that off. I was a bit p***ed off when I was asked that.

"I went over for a new challenge, learning a new language, completely out of my comfort zone. It was very stressful at the start because I'd broken my neck and you're trying to impress new employers.

"And you see these guys like Dan Carter and you wonder what the hell am I doing here?

"I robbed Joe Rokocoko's shorts because one of my mates is a massive fan. It's a childhood appreciation for guys you'd watched from afar but now you're amongst them.

"I try to bring the attributes I have to the table as well as those given to me by my former coaches. Irish players are held in high regard in France, as very good professionals and intelligent. And it's a good reputation to have.

"For players who do want to have a different lifestyle and rugby experience, it helps to open the door if we can integrate well. That's the responsibility I have, representing my family but I'll always be competitive and try to do well."

To be fair, some might say age - 35 - may be less of a forgiving alibi for him these days; on the other hand, the Irish captain is six months older. Tight-five grizzlies generally enjoy a lengthier shelf life.

"I miss it. Anybody would miss it. But I get massive satisfaction that I have played a part in the development of the players.

"There is no textbook to be a professional rugby player. You just say, 'That's a guy that I can relate to'. I look at James Ryan now and I think, 'Wow, what a player'.

"And I look at Josh van der Flier when he came in initially to the Irish set-up and the weights he was lifting. He was primed from lifting weights from such an earlier age. He was lifting dumbbells of 55 and 57 kgs and I was thinking my God!

"He was fully ready to go physically from the age of 20 or 21. The first time I was ever introduced to a weight I was 19 so you are really trying to catch up.

"I remember Alan Gaffney in my first year in Munster and I was struggling to put on weight but it was at the end of pre-season and Munster had just gotten a nutritionist and they were on about taking supplementation.

"It was literally just powdered milk but it was new and I was unsure. I didn't want to put stuff into my body. Others guys were like, 'I would do anything to get that edge'. Whereas now it is all very transparent for players so that they can have complete peace of mind as well."

He has peace of mind too, now, in a way, for the life that he used to know. This week will remind him how much he misses it.

