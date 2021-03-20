ANDY FARRELL has heaped praise on retiring back-row CJ Stander who signed off on his Irish career with a win over England.

The Munster blindside played an influential role in Ireland's 32-18 victory at the Aviva Stadium and will now turn his attention to finishing his provincial career with a trophy in next week's Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster at the RDS.

Farrell was delighted to sign off on a rollercoaster Six Nations with a comprehensive victory over his old team and he said it was a fitting finish to Stander's 51-cap Ireland career.

"I've just said to him in the changing room that he could be as emotional as he wants to be now because he gives his heart and soul to the jersey, to the green one and to the red one," he said.

"He has a chance to play in a cup final for Munster next week so we wish him all the best with that.

"It's been an emotional week.

"We've tried to keep a lid on it the best we can and you can say whether we should have brought that out or not but it was fitting that CJ was able to say goodbye to his friends and tell them the truth from where he's coming from, the reasons why etc.

"How they've responded to him and how he's kept a smile on his face has been totally fitting to what this team is about and we're delighted that we're able to put a performance together for CJ to send him off in the right way.

"We're delighted that we managed to control the emotion in the right way and he's emotional in the changing rooms, but happy-emotional.

"I cannot say enough about him as a bloke. He's the most kind-hearted, most genuine bloke that you'll ever meet."

Although Farrell saw room for improvement, this was the best performance of his tenure to date.

"To win your last game in a tournament is always pleasing because it's a long time between drinks until the next one. To finish off with a 'W' is pleasing but I'm just delighted for the lads because they have come in for a bit of stick," he said.

"Obviously, we've lost a couple of games and lost one here to France which we never like to lose but the lads have always believed in how they're progressing and they've always thought there was a performance like that in them.

"The performance wasn't perfect, there's still a lot to work on but I'm so pleased for them that they got over the line with a nice victory against a very good side."

In particular, Ireland's attack was impressive and they manufactured two excellent first-half tries that gave them the breathing space they needed to manage the game home.

"The lads really believe that they're making good strides," he said.

"Attack is always the one that gets put under the most pressure in a Test match and it's always the last piece of the jigsaw. I'm delighted for them that they went through so many phases, held onto the ball, and broke them down.

“I thought Jack Conan was very good today. He hasn’t started an international for quite some time and he was just himself, so it was pretty fitting that he finished thattry off."

Dave Kilcoyne's head injury and Bundee Aki's red card were the black marks on a largely positive day.

The Connacht centre became the first Ireland international to be sent off twice when he was dismissed for a high shot that made contact with Billy Vunipola's head.

He is likely to miss the province's Heineken Challenge Cup last 16 clash against Leicester as a result.

“It’s tough, isn’t it? The rules are the rules but at the same time it’s very tough," he said.

"I’ll have a look at it again but Billy seemed to be on a downward motion with his head, but if there’s any contact obviously that leads to a red card at this moment in time.

“He’s gutted, Bundee. He’s good mates with Billy as well and he’s in the tunnel there making sure they’re still friends, which they most definitely are.”

With the summer schedule still up in the air, Ireland don't know what their next match will be but the coach believes they can build on this excellent performance.

"To get that result against a very good side like England and to get the performance like we did just reiterates a few things doesn't it, for the next time that we meet up," he said.

"We'll keep in contact between now and then but like we always say, we feel that we are on the upwards (curve) regarding our own game coming together behind the scenes but if that translates to the field at the weekend is obviously debatable but it just solidified for us that we're on the right track so it was a chance to highlight that but we need to keep improving as well.”

