CJ Stander saw it coming. He met Caelan Doris's dad late last year and the proud parent informed Ireland's No 8 that there was a new sheriff in town.

'I told Caelan's dad he would take my spot!' - CJ Stander happy to make way for Doris against Scotland

Tomorrow, the 21-year-old Leinster star makes his international debut in a back-row that sees Stander revert to the blindside position.

"He told me his son was coming through," Stander laughed at the captain's run press conference at the Aviva Stadium.

"We were joking... I was joking about it that he's going to take my spot. I said to him then just to make sure that he enjoys it and trains hard, like anyone else.

"If I talk to him before the game, I'll tell him to go out there and do what he's done to get here, enjoy it. It's the Six Nations and it's special.

"He's a great ballplayer, he's got a good work-rate and he's still young so there's a lot more to come from him, I'd say."

The Munster back-row has no issue in moving back to the position in which he made his debut in 2016.

"It's a place I'm familiar with in this squad," he said.

"It's not really a big switch for me, it's just a number change. I think my job there is to just make sure I get into space a little bit and work with the boys around me, give them an easier job."

Assistant coach Simon Easterby, a former blindside himself, says the modern game means players must be able to switch positions easily.

"Guys have to be pretty flexible," he said.

"In the World Cup, we saw guys moving around a bit, Pete moved to seven, and we have to have that flexibility in that starting pack and guys coming off the bench.

"Caelan comes in for a well-deserved start and we've reshuffled a little bit but we have the added advantage of having the experience of Pete on the bench to cover across the back row.

"Every team has to be adaptable, particularly in the back row, but it doesn't change things much."

There are no injury concerns ahead of tomorrow's opener against the Scots and Easterby is expecting a tight game.

"They look strong," he said.

"They will always offer you threats and make life difficult for you without the ball. They have plenty of quality and you look at what their nine and 10 did the week before, they keep that combination going with Price and Hastings.

"They ripped Sale apart (for Glasgow) largely due to the way those two managed the game and that, to me, suggests they've gone with a few combinations.

"They've gone with the Edinburgh back row combination. They'll be used to each other a little bit more and offer them a little bit of continuity.

"I'm not surprised by their selection, it's a good team and we have to make sure that we don't allow them to get into the free-flowing game that they're particularly good at, make sure we pressurise them.

"Then when we have the ball, we'll come up with a few things they won't have seen and aren't expecting as well."

Online Editors