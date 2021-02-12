‘I thought it stunk on so many grounds’ – Andy Farrell furious over Sexton injury reports

Andy Farrell kept his emotions in check when asked how he felt about two French neurosurgeons speaking out about his captain Johnny Sexton, but the Ireland head coach did not hide his utter disgust at the events which unfolded this week.

"Honestly, I thought it stinked, I thought it stunk on so many grounds. I'll leave it at that,” Farrell said after confirming that Sexton will not be involved in Sunday's Six Nations clash against France.



Sexton's health was the subject of wild speculation in recent days, which left the veteran out-half visibly upset about the French doctors' comments.



Ireland were never going to risk Sexton after he didn't come through the return-to-play protocols and as a result, neither the 35-year-old nor James Ryan, who also suffered a head injury in last weekend's defeat to Wales, will feature against France.



Thankfully, both players are said to be recovering well, which is an important point away from the conversation around rugby.



"They are fine,” Farrell said.



“They are in good spirits. They are in and around the group and they have been very helpful this week. So health wise they are fine.”



The knock on effect of Sexton's enforced absence is that Billy Burns is handed an immediate chance to bounce back from his Cardiff nightmare.



Burns will partner Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back after Conor Murray was a late withdrawal having tweaked a hamstring in training, which has required a scan.



“He has been great,” Farrell said of the Ulster 10.



“He is strong, Billy – a proper footballer. And you know, he realises everyone makes mistakes and given it is international rugby, he understands the extent of that. He is a true professional. His team are right behind him and he has trained outstandingly well this week.



“You always try to help them find the reasons why and the process that they have been through, and see how they are able to cope and park and move on. Come Tuesday Billy has been absolutely fine. He has led like every out-half should and he has trained really well this week."



Rhys Ruddock is recalled to the starting XV to make his first Six Nations start, which is a stat that has come as a surprise to many, including some of the Leinster back-row's team-mates.



“He has been resilient, Rhys,” Farrell maintained.



“He has had a few ups and downs in his career with regard injuries. His first start... there is a reason for that and that comes down to the injuries he has had along the way.



“Resilience personifies that regarding not getting selected over the last year or two and then playing really well for his province.”



Meanwhile, Murray's untimely hamstring problem has opened the door for his fellow Munster scrum-half Craig Casey to potentially earn his first Ireland cap off the bench at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.



Farrell has been impressed by what he has seen from the talented 21-year old, and he has no doubt that the Limerick man is ready for the considerable step up to Test level.



"He's been top class,” the Ireland boss added.



“His energy and application to want to get better is second to none. That says a lot for a young kid coming into an international group with so much experience.



“The best compliment that you can give Craig is the senior players have been blown away by his will to get better every day.



"He deserves everything he gets."

Online Editors