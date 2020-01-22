'I think we're in a great place' – Ireland coach Andy Farrell in confident mood as he plots path to Six Nations glory

The former England international has been part of the selection process more times than he'd care to remember, yet now 36 sets of eyes will all be on him as the news, good and bad, is delivered.

After serving apprenticeships at Saracens, England, Ireland and the Lions under the likes of Warren Gatland, Stuart Lancaster and Joe Schmidt among others, the 46-year-old now takes centre stage.

The players will be the first to find out, then the general public will be informed and after that his every call will be analysed inside and out.

He has big decisions. Hooker and full-back are the obvious vacancies, but there is competition for places in every area of the pitch as seasoned campaigners so important to the previous regime battle a new batch of young guns for their spots.

As the squad gather on the Algarve, no one knows quite what to expect ahead of the first game against Scotland on Saturday week.

At today's Guinness Six Nations launch in London, Farrell laid out some of the thinking behind his big decisions.

"It's important, yeah, it is important," he said of experience.

"The team dynamics in general, it's not just through experience. You could be experienced and not playing well, or not in form or whatever but still the dynamics work for the team.

"There's a lot of permutations that have to come together to make a team, but at the same time it's the bigger picture stuff of what makes the team tick that happens.

"You don't just get selected because you're experienced, you get selected because you're going to make a difference at the weekend. That's what matters to us."

Farrell takes over from the most successful coach in Irish history in Schmidt, a man he worked under for three years.

It ended in a failed World Cup campaign and a poor 2019 overall, but the former defence coach won't be throwing all of the ideas out the window.

"We did an unbelievable amount of really outstanding things under Joe Schmidt and I'd be absolutely foolish not to harness those bits," he said.

"Do I have an idea as to where I take a few bits of the game under Joe and make it how I want to make it, of course I do. We'll see how we progress with that across the way."

To steal an election phrase, perhaps scrum-half is the 'bell-weather' position for Farrell.

John Cooney is in-form for Ulster and something of a cause celebre among fans and media, while Conor Murray is an established player who Farrell has worked with for a number of years with the Lions and with Ireland.

Luke McGrath is the other option, having played well at the World Cup as Murray's back-up.

Farrell was giving little away as he considered his options.

"I think we're in a great place, not just at scrum-half but in many positions. I believe all 36 players are in good form," he said.

"Competition for places at scrum-half is obviously at a premium as well. A lot of people have been asking questions about John Cooney today, he's playing really well. He's really confident and loving his rugby at this moment in time.

"I picked five scrum halves in the camp before Christmas, Bladey (Caolin Blade) and Jamison (Gibson-Park) were very unlucky to miss out on this squad because they're playing good rugby as well.

"At the same time, Luke McGrath got man of the match at the weekend, Conor Murray got man of the match at the weekend.

"As I said, a big thing for us driving forward is the competition for places and that's certainly one of those positions."

Competition was so fierce as hooker and back-row that there was no room for Niall Scannell and Rhys Ruddock, who both came off the bench in Ireland's World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, in Farrell's Six Nations squad.

"I'll keep the messages that I said to them confidential, I think should stay that way,” he said of his conversations with the duo.

"But, I gave them some feedback, I had some great conversations with them both. I really rate them highly as, not just rugby players, but as people.

"They know exactly what they need to do to put best foot forward to be up for selection, they're happy with that feedback.

"Are they happy about not getting selected? Obviously not, they're ambitious to have a good international career and I look forward to watching them in the coming weeks as well."

His first team comes on Tuesday, but already Farrell is having tough conversations and making big decisions.

We’ll have a clearer picture of the direction he will take things next week.

