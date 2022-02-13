‘I think it’s just natural instinct’ – Dan Sheehan explains incredible try-saving tackle

Dan Sheehan of Ireland offloads to teammate Andrew Conway, right, as he is tackled by Gabin Villiere and Romain Ntamack of France

Had things worked out differently for Ireland, Dan Sheehan's remarkable try-saving intervention late on could have been one of those unforgettable match-winning moments.

As Melvyn Jaminet powered his way over the line, he was about to dot the ball down until Sheehan somehow arced his body underneath the France full-back and stopped what looked like a certain try.

It was a stunning piece of defending that kept Ireland in touch before they ultimately came up short at the Stade de France.

“I suppose when you know he's going to be over the line, by that time you have to get your hand on the ball,” Sheehan explained.

“If I go for his waist, there's no point. In that situation you know you have to get at least something on the ball and then it's just to wrap as tight as you can. I think it's just natural instinct.”

Sheehan was called upon far earlier than expected as a shoulder injury to Rónan Kelleher meant Ireland were forced to change their hookers after only 25 minutes.

It was a baptism of fire for Sheehan, who made a big impact off the bench by getting on the ball and punching holes in the French defence.

Although the Leinster man will be frustrated with some of the set-piece stuff, he relished the experience of playing in such an intense atmosphere.

“I've always backed my own ability,” Sheehan said.

“I feel like I have something different to offer than a normal hooker. I enjoy the open style game, the open rugby on both sides of the ball in attack and defence. It's not just about set-piece, whereas a lot of hookers are (just) focused on.

“Obviously it's a huge part of our game, the hooker's role, but I guess I just tell myself that I'm here for a reason, so just do my own job.

“I suppose I haven't played in many tight games, or games that I've been behind in this season, with Leinster or Ireland.

“I think all the games I've come off the bench in or been involved in, we've been ahead by a few.

"So coming on I knew that we'd have to start doing something different or get back into our game, there was pressure on us and I think maybe at times it got to us slightly, we got a bit flustered and didn't get into our flow.

“But you could see the times we did get into our flow, we were dangerous and we scored points.

"But huge learnings for us, because most of the lads here haven't been chasing a game or behind (with Ireland), and we did a good job to get back and give ourselves a chance.

“For the most part you can't hear the lineout callers. You're getting your message from the loosehead and you're kind of left there in this world of noise, and you're literally going off training – picturing training and trying to block it out.

“It is different, I haven't really experienced it before. In the RDS it's not as enclosed so you can actually hear people who are five metres away, but in the Stade de France you can't hear a thing from people who are two to five metres away. So it goes back to just backing your training and the drills you've been doing during the week. So yeah, something different, but an experience.”

The Grand Slam may be over but Ireland still have a Six Nations championship to play for, even if their destiny is now out of their own hands.

Italy are next up in Dublin in a fortnight, which should allow Andy Farrell's side get back on track.

“I think we can work on a number of different things, and then it's attacking every single game,” Sheehan added.

“We're one step behind now, but the tournament is definitely not out of reach. I think it's about focusing straight onto Italy. We have two weeks leading up to it and we have to take full advantage of that game, make sure we're firing on all cylinders.”