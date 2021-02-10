‘I should not have quoted this number without explanation’ – French doctor rows back on Sexton concussions claim

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

One of the French neurologists who made serious claims about Johnny Sexton's health has rowed back on his comments and apologised to the Ireland captain.

Dr Jean-François Chermann, who stood down Sexton for 12 weeks in late 2014 on the back of concussion-related issues, says he regrets making particular remarks regarding a previous patient of his.

Sexton blasted what he was described as totally inaccurate and highly inappropriate comments, which he said left him shocked and saddened.

The initial interview with Dr Chermann appeared in RMC Sport and the same French publication has now issued a follow up piece, which outlines his apparent remorse.

“Regarding my interview on Sexton, I didn't want to talk about 30 concussions but concussions and sub-concussions,” Dr Chermann said.

“And if you ask most rugby players, they will tell you that they have also suffered many concussions in their careers, which by the way are hardly ever reported.

“For Sexton, we can therefore absolutely not speak of 30 concussions. I should not have quoted this number without any explanation and regret the damage I have done to the player who has been my patient and whom I respect more than anything.

“And in my experience as a neurologist who has now followed over 1,500 concussed athletes, the most important contraindications for recovery are: having concussions close together, the fact that the last concussion took a long time to go away (several weeks) and the fact that the player is under 20 years old because there is an extremely serious risk of second impact syndrome.

“Clearly, if Sexton has not had a concussion for over a year, he is asymptomatic at 48 hours, the tests are good and the recovery protocol has gone well, there is no contraindication to his playing against France."

