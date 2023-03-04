‘I need to lean into being versatile – it’s my strength,’ says Jimmy O’Brien

Jimmy O’Brien is to Andy Farrell what Swiss Army knives were to men in the 1990s; always handy to have in your back pocket in case of an emergency.

The Kildare native has featured for seven minutes of this Six Nations campaign and yet there’s a sense his place on the plane to France this summer is assured.

Indeed, he may yet have a big role to play.

Versatility can be a blessing and a curse. It gets you into squads and on to benches, but then can sometimes prohibit you from taking the next step on to the team.

It’s also a burden when it comes to the preparation, with O’Brien – who made his debut in November – having to learn the roles of the No’s 12, 13, 11, 14 and 15 in the week of a game in case he’s needed to come on in any of them.

At Leinster, he’s covered scrum-half and out-half as well and if Farrell asked he’d surely give them a spin.

“That’s how I look at it,” he said.

“Growing up, when I was playing a couple of positions people felt as if it’s going to work against you or whatever, but I think now it works for me.

“I’m the kind of guy who can play multiple positions and I need to lean into that, that’s my strength. Just make sure I know every position.”

Two weeks ago, he was released to play for Leinster against Dragons but Garry Ringrose’s injury led to him making his Six Nations debut off the bench against Italy last weekend and he was retained in the squad this week.

If James Lowe doesn’t make it back from his calf strain, then O’Brien could start on the left wing while he is a great option for the No 23 shirt.

Preparing to defend is the hardest part of covering multiple positions.

“At 13, there’s a lot of different reads – front-door, back-door, you have to know their set-plays because they’re usually trying to expose 13 off set-plays. It’s the hardest place to defend,” he explained.

“On the wing, if you’re playing high, coming up, then that’s slightly different positioning and then full-back and wing it’s about where all their kicking threats are; who is left-, right-footed – where they exit, when to close.

“When you go to 13, I’m not thinking about who is left-footed, right-footed or how they clear; moreso how they’re going to attack.”

Scotland will present him with a whole range of issues, but he’s stepped up to everything so far.

“It’d be unbelievable, I’d love to be involved,” he added.