'I just wish my family could be here' - CJ Stander bids emotional farewell to Ireland fans

CJ Stander paid an emotional farewell to Ireland after his final game for the country in yesterday's rampaging victory over England.

Last week Stander announced he will retire from rugby when his contract expires with Munster this summer and will return to his native South Africa to spend more time with his family.

Saturdays 32-18 victory over England was Stander's 51st cap for Ireland and speaking to Virgin Media afterwards, the clearly emotional Stander expressed his gratitude to everyone associated with Irish rugby and particularly the fans.

"Just grateful. It was a massive team performance. Everyone put their hands up this week, we knew it was going to be a difficult week," said Stander. "The staff, everyone in the backroom, for me, I'm forever grateful.

"Dreams do come true and I worked hard for that jersey, to be in this jersey. The boys made it easy to be in it, week-in, week-out, to get up and perform for the team and for the staff. I'm just very grateful to the public and the supporters of Ireland.

"It' been a pleasure for me and my family. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the messages and the kind words. I haven't got through all of them but it means a lot. They are great people and there is a special team here, things are going to happen for this team and it’s going to be a privilege to watch them.

"I am forever grateful. Dreams do come true."



Stander reserved a special mention for the Ireland supporters and his family.

"I want to give everything for that jersey because I feel everything has been given to me that I needed to perform in the last few years," he said.

"I just wish my family could be here, especially my wife and my daughter, and the supporters.

"We spoke about it at half-time. We said imagine that's the score and we're running in at half-time, this place would have erupted. Those are the special days and I can't wait for them to come back, to be in the seats and cheering the boys on.

"If you are sitting at home tonight, the team really played for that jersey tonight and for everyone who couldn't be here.

"Thanks for the bottom of my heart, as CJ Stander, for all the support, for everything you have done for me and for my family. I'm looking forward to spending time with them and I'm looking forward to following this team, and having a few pints with a few supporters after the games.

Andy Farrell heaped praise on Stander.

Farrell was delighted to sign off on a rollercoaster Six Nations with a comprehensive victory over his old team and he said it was a fitting finish to Stander's 51-cap Ireland career.

"I've just said to him in the changing room that he could be as emotional as he wants to be now because he gives his heart and soul to the jersey, to the green one and to the red one," he said.

"He has a chance to play in a cup final for Munster next week so we wish him all the best with that.

"It's been an emotional week.

"We've tried to keep a lid on it the best we can and you can say whether we should have brought that out or not but it was fitting that CJ was able to say goodbye to his friends and tell them the truth from where he's coming from, the reasons why etc.

"How they've responded to him and how he's kept a smile on his face has been totally fitting to what this team is about and we're delighted that we're able to put a performance together for CJ to send him off in the right way.

"We're delighted that we managed to control the emotion in the right way and he's emotional in the changing rooms, but happy-emotional.

"I cannot say enough about him as a bloke. He's the most kind-hearted, most genuine bloke that you'll ever meet."

