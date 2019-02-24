In Rome this afternoon there will be the standard template for measuring who wins between Italy and Ireland. This will revolve around the various battles from set-pieces to the speed of loose ball and points in between, all of it totted up on scoreboard. There will be a man of the match award to be sorted. Player ratings to be handed out. And then there will be the Sextonometer: the number of times the Ireland playmaker gets dumped on his ass.

In Rome this afternoon there will be the standard template for measuring who wins between Italy and Ireland. This will revolve around the various battles from set-pieces to the speed of loose ball and points in between, all of it totted up on scoreboard. There will be a man of the match award to be sorted. Player ratings to be handed out. And then there will be the Sextonometer: the number of times the Ireland playmaker gets dumped on his ass.

'I just have to get up and get on with it' - Much of the pressure on Johnny Sexton today will be self-induced

Back in the day, comedian Marty Feldman used to have a sketch where taxi drivers would slap a sticker on the side of the car every time they milled a pedestrian at a zebra crossing. It was a joke. Seems a small step though from where we are with Johnny Sexton. It has become the game within the game.

Whoever gets a shot on him is delighted, as are the supporters of that team. In the press box we track back to see the effect of the shot: flesh wound or something more serious? Has it driven him to distraction?

This is more than the current World Player of the Year getting a bit of heat, it's as if he's become a slot machine that pays out big time and there's a queue to pull the arm off it. He claims not to see it that way.

"Not really, no," he says. "Obviously, I'm aware that it's happening because I'm on the other end of it but, no, I don't really see what's said or being talked about or written about. I've given my side of it in terms of what I've said already. They're all (tackles) on the borderline. I probably got a worse one against England than any of the ones against Scotland.

"Look, it is what it is. What can I do? I think I've tried every sort of outcome possible. I've tried to stay down a little bit when I could get straight back up, I've tried to get straight back up, I've tried to give out to the ref, I've tried to say nothing, I've tried to react, I've tried to smack someone in the head which didn't go too well. So like what can you do? I just have to get up and get on with it. I felt I was doing that against Scotland.

"I was gutted to come off because they probably felt that one, that they'd won that little battle, but it wasn't really that that finished me."

Sexton had been rattled by the dunt from prop forward Allan Dell that opened the door to Jacob Stockdale's try, leaving the outhalf in a heap, but what did for him eventually was actually Peter O'Mahony treading on his ankle. If the build-up of bangs was taking a toll then the removal of his kicking game had to cut short his afternoon. Shanking the conversion to Conor Murray's try confirmed as much.

"Silly by me," he admits. "I should have just given him the conversion. You're trying to shake something off and that's in the back of your mind. You're walking into the kick thinking: 'This is going to hurt.' And it did. I was going to say, 'Lesson learnt', but there's been plenty of them over the years and if you do pass them on and the guy misses, you feel like you're responsible anyway. I needed to get my ankle strapped and then just leave it to Conor to kick it over."

This afternoon he will be under pressure again, though much of it is self-induced. The recriminations in the camp were massive after the England defeat, and the squad weren't over the moon with what unfolded in Edinburgh either. It's inescapable that Ireland seem to have to work harder than other teams for scores. And much of that workload features collision after collision.

So while against New Zealand they were able to fix black shirts and get the ball quickly and accurately to space out wide, in a machine with so many moving parts - one challenged by very aggressive defences - things are breaking down.

"Yeah, and that was our own doing," Sexton maintains. "Against England, we could have got the ball a little bit wider at times and there was no reason why we shouldn't have. It wasn't the defence. It was us not passing and not getting the ball there. By no means was it a tactic or anything. We just didn't do it well enough. Like I said, small margins. If you can take that space once or twice more, and you get over the advantage line, and then the next five or six phases, and then suddenly there are 20 phases of play that are really good and the narrative is a little bit different."

Currently it needs fixing, so it helps that it's Italy they're up against. Treviso may be playing great stuff in the Guinness Pro14 but they are facilitated in so doing by a Fijian on one wing, an Aussie on the other, and a South African at scrumhalf. So no benefit higher up the line.

Italy have lost 19 Championship games on the spin and Ireland are the country to damage them most in the last five seasons. Plus, no Sergio Parisse. Even better, their coach Conor O'Shea, who has yet to see his side win in the Six Nations, has steered well clear of the Eddie Jones textbook on getting it up for Sexton as part of the build-up, a process he started way back in November with a view to the first round of this Championship.

Ireland's outhalf says the squad were in no way surprised by the public reaction in Ireland to that England loss, where overnight a team that supporters thought was driving towards World Cup contention has suddenly got two wheels in the ditch. Either that's where they deserved to be, because the timing of everything was premature, or else they were always going to have to recalibrate - and better get that done in spring than to try it in Japan in autumn.

"We'd rather it happened now and learn from it, and say right we need to get better at this and take it on into the rest of the Six Nations and then into the summer series and the World Cup," he says.

"Sometimes you train and prepare unbelievably well, and against England I thought things were going great in training. Things were going really well and guys were training well and then you don't perform on the Saturday. There are lots of reasons for that. Joe says it really well: 'I think rugby is the most interdependent sport in the world.' If things aren't right with the guy either side of you and things aren't clicking, it's hard to perform as an individual, as a team.

"It only takes a couple of cogs in the wheel to be off and things aren't quite right. We prepared; standards were kept and the coaches that we have, they keep standards high all the time but we didn't get things right on the day. Those three tries - we'd have liked to have done better with them. You know, chasing the game: we'd like to have done that better. So lots of learnings there."

It's all about how much info they have at their fingertips come the World Cup, and knowing what buttons to push. And, of course, who will be pushing those buttons. Sexton smiles broadly when asked about the launch last week - by Seán O'Brien - of the Seán O'Brien PR campaign to keep Seán O'Brien in two shades of green next season: London Irish for the day job; Ireland for the special weekends.

Sexton is unique in that he got out while the going was good, and was so good that the new Ireland coach at the time, Schmidt, accommodated him. Even so, he describes as "a shit-show" trying to serve two masters simultaneously. Since then, those who leave stay left until they come back.

In this parish we have always maintained that what is a sound policy is not an unbreakable law. So when we get to the World Cup, if a crisis opens a hole best filled by one of the diaspora, then the coach will get permission from the IRFU treasurer to make an overseas phone call.

"Well he can if he wants, that's Joe's decision," declares the outhalf. "Would I? I think if there was someone there that we needed, like the players aren't going to be against . . . we just play with who we're told to play with and we try and make it work as best we can.

"The rule is in place to keep our best players in the country. Like I said, I was one of the fortunate ones who got to go and experience something and come back but I don't know if I'd have left if I had a gun put to my head and told 'you're not going to play for Ireland'.

"It's easier to say now. But it's very hard to turn it down. Everyone's circumstances are different so Seán had a great offer from abroad.

"I'm not sure what he had here, if anything. So, he didn't have much of a decision to make. He's got a career and a livelihood and he has to . . . players don't begrudge each other or criticise each other for leaving and if Faz (Andy Farrell), when he's head coach, wants to bring Seán back for the Six Nations, no one's going to give out or say, 'He shouldn't play in the Six Nations because he's playing abroad'."

And there you have it. Sexton will be mad for action today, but hopefully he will be called ashore in circumstances that have more to do with keeping him in one piece than counting the number of times he's been broken up.

Sunday Indo Sport