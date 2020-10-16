'I hope they come back bigger and stronger' - Farrell keeps Ireland door open for Cooney and McGrath

John Cooney has missed out on a place in Andy Farrell's squad for the rescheduled Six Nations fixtures. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
"I don't take any pleasure whatsoever from not picking lads, I know they're desperate to play for their country and rightfully so, but you've got to make a call on what's right for the team and you look at all sorts of things regarding selection, obviously form, attitude, what the last seven months has looked like and how they've come back etc.
"And my job is to select a team that's going to keep everyone on their toes because competition for places has got to be one of the key factors going forward for this team and some people are going to miss out.
"But I hope that galvanises them, and I hope that they come back bigger and stronger and give us a few headaches along the way."
Cooney's Ulster captain Iain Henderson will also miss the upcoming Six Nations games against Italy and France after the experienced lock was handed a three-week suspension for the red card he picked up last weekend.
"As far as the world ranking is concerned, it is what it is, there's no point thinking you're unlucky in the situation that you're in, there's a decision that has to be made and it's been made and we get on with it," Farrell added.
"I've been involved in a few World Cups now and World Cups are there to be won by beating everyone, so we have to make sure we're at our best to be able to do that.
"There's all sorts of things that affect team selection, for example the injuries that we've got in the squad at the moment.
"As I've said before, it's a great opportunity, sometimes it's an opportunity to look at different combinations etc so they're the kind of opportunities that may arise.
"We'll obviously assess every single camp and every single game as we go and selection has to be right for the team at that moment in time."