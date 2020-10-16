'I hope they come back bigger and stronger' - Farrell keeps Ireland door open for Cooney and McGrath

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has insisted that the international door remains firmly open for John Cooney and Luke McGrath.

Both scrum-halves, who were part of Ireland's initial Six Nations squad earlier this year, have been dropped for the conclusion of the elongated tournament.

Cooney's omission in particular, caused plenty of outrage amongst supporters, as many believed the Ulster player merited his place in the squad.

However, Farrell overlooked both Cooney and McGrath in favour of Kieran Marmion and the uncapped Jamison Gibson-Park.

"I wouldn't say it's a new direction, I think John Cooney is a great player, I think Luke McGrath is a great player as well and Luke has missed out," Farrell said.

John Cooney has missed out on a place in Andy Farrell's squad for the rescheduled Six Nations fixtures. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Cooney has missed out on a place in Andy Farrell's squad for the rescheduled Six Nations fixtures. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"I don't take any pleasure whatsoever from not picking lads, I know they're desperate to play for their country and rightfully so, but you've got to make a call on what's right for the team and you look at all sorts of things regarding selection, obviously form, attitude, what the last seven months has looked like and how they've come back etc.

"And my job is to select a team that's going to keep everyone on their toes because competition for places has got to be one of the key factors going forward for this team and some people are going to miss out.

"But I hope that galvanises them, and I hope that they come back bigger and stronger and give us a few headaches along the way."

Cooney's Ulster captain Iain Henderson will also miss the upcoming Six Nations games against Italy and France after the experienced lock was handed a three-week suspension for the red card he picked up last weekend.

Luke McGrath

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Luke McGrath

"It is what it is. These things happen in sport, just like injuries. You have to play the cards that you are dealt with," Farrell maintained.

"Iain is obviously not happy about it, he would rather be available to play, but it's someone else's opportunity and we look forward to that."

With Ireland confirmed as second seeds for the 2023 World Cup draw, which is due to take place in December, Farrell is adamant that he is not overly worried by the prospect.

The Ireland coach also pointed to the fact that with the rankings points in the upcoming games not as vital, it may provide him with a chance to experiment somewhat.

"As far as the world ranking is concerned, it is what it is, there's no point thinking you're unlucky in the situation that you're in, there's a decision that has to be made and it's been made and we get on with it," Farrell added.

"I've been involved in a few World Cups now and World Cups are there to be won by beating everyone, so we have to make sure we're at our best to be able to do that.

"There's all sorts of things that affect team selection, for example the injuries that we've got in the squad at the moment.

"As I've said before, it's a great opportunity, sometimes it's an opportunity to look at different combinations etc so they're the kind of opportunities that may arise.

"We'll obviously assess every single camp and every single game as we go and selection has to be right for the team at that moment in time."

Online Editors