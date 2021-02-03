‘I have a sneaky suspicion this is going to be Ireland's tournament’ – Luke Fitzgerald gives Six Nations verdict

Luke Fitzgerald is backing Ireland to rediscover their top form and capture the 2021 Six Nations title.

It was an up and down first year for Andy Farrell as head coach, as he won three and lost two in the Six Nations, notching a 6-3 record in 2020 overall, after inheriting a team that disappointed at the World Cup under Joe Schmidt.

While Ireland were comfortable in victory against Wales, Scotland and Italy in last year's Six Nations, they were comprehensively beaten by England and France, with the team now under pressure to deliver a better performance - and result - against the competition's two powerhouses.

With a number of players such as Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and James Lowe, returning to fitness ahead of the opening game against Wales on Sunday, and with Ireland set to host France and England at the Aviva Stadium, Fitzgerald is backing the team to win back the trophy they last lifted in 2018.

"I think it is set up very well for Ireland," Fitzgerald said.

"The slipperiest one for Ireland is this weekend against Wales. The amount of times Ireland have not been in the right headspace against a team that is not playing well and have under-delivered on the day. You would be worried about that historically. But Wales aren't playing that well and if Ireland can get through that one, the tournament really opens up for them."

"The French don't travel that well and Dublin has been a tough place for them for a while now," Fitzgerald added, with Ireland set to play Fabien Galthie's side on the second weekend.

"I definitely think they are a coming force and they will be very strong at their own World Cup in 2023. I really like their age profile and they have the talent and the toughness and a good coaching staff. They are dangerous but I like Ireland against them."

Once again, Eddie Jones' England side will be the biggest test of the tournament, with Ireland losing the last four meetings against their rivals. However, Fitzgerald thinks that Ireland have a distinct advantage in hosting England on the competition's final day - and says that Andy Farrell's men could end up lifting the trophy in Dublin.

"Nothing has changed with Italy and Scotland and with England, they didn't have a great autumn either," Fitzgerald said.

"They won everything but they didn't play well. They won ugly. If they are going to be in this really tight bubble for ten weeks, I just wonder whether it will be a bridge too far for them coming over to Dublin on the final weekend. I have a sneaky suspicion that this is going to be Ireland's tournament.

"We certainly have to see some improvements and I'm hoping Paul O'Connell fills that gap for us because the lineout has been a real weapon and it hasn't fired for us. If that goes well and we keep the bodies fit, I think we have the tools to do it."

