‘I felt I could immediately offer value to the coaches and players' - Paul O’Connell on new Ireland role

Paul O'Connell is preparing for his first Six Nations campaign as Ireland forwards coach. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Paul O'Connell believes he can have an immediate impact on the Ireland squad, as he gets to grips with his new role as forwards coach.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain held his first (virtual) press conference this afternoon and outlined his plans, whilst explaining how the move came about.

Having left Stade Francais after just one season, up until recently, O'Connell had spoken about the difficulties that a coaching career in club rugby had on his family life, but he revealed that a surprise offer from Andy Farrell saw him tempted back.

Despite spending time in Ireland camp during last season's Six Nations in February, it wasn't until much later in the year that Farrell gave O'Connell a call, having recognised the need for an extra body as part of his backroom team.

Farrell and O'Connell have stayed in close contact with each other over the years and after the Ireland head coach sounded out O'Connell's interest, he felt it was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

"So, Andy asked me after the Autumn Nations Cup would I be interested in getting involved," O'Connell explained.

"I took a few weeks to think about it and decide it was the right thing for me to do.

"I feel I can offer value. I have an awful lot to learn, certainly as a coach but I felt I could immediately offer value to the coaching staff and the players.

"And it's a great opportunity. International coaching is very different, you get that development opportunity, you get a chance to reflect, a chance to improve during the times when you're not coaching and not stuck in a tournament. But when you're in a tournament it's full-on.

"The big reason is I felt I could offer value. I suppose my recent connection to playing - you could say it's a bit of a weakness - but I think it's a strength as well, you're still clued into what a player feels and how a player learns, and how hard it can be to learn at times, and to change a habit.

"So that was it, I was excited the minute he rang me and I think he's got a really good environment here, the players enjoy it incredibly, there's a very collaborative approach which I would have seen when I was in with them last year, whenever I speak to the players, whenever I've met them.

"It's a great environment to join and the opportunity excited me."

O'Connell's remit will stretch far beyond the lineout, but the set-piece is his pressing concern, as he looks to solidify what has become a real weak point of Ireland's.

Although he spent last year out of the game, the 41-year old has kept a keen analytical eye on Ireland under Farrell, and as such, O'Connell doesn't think there are major problems with the lineout.

"I certainly hope I'll have an impact in the lineout, but a big part of the lineout is experience," the Limerick man maintained.

"To be able to see pictures and have the feel of what is going to happen before it happens, you need to be there a lot. You need to see it.

"You probably need to have a bad few days and learn from them. I think the Ireland lineout has been pretty good.

"There have been a few high profile losses right on the opposition line and I suppose they are very expensive.

"You can lose a lineout on halfway, you may not have scored from it or you haven't had an amazing chance to score from it, but if you have a lineout from five metres out, it's an important lineout.

"They have been high profile losses for the lineout. It has been a big learning curve for the players. I would have went through that as a player as well.

"You can do all the analysis and try and put all the systems in place, there is a feel to it and there is a bit of experience that allows you to see the pictures quickly.

"So, that's important for the players. It's an area that I have an interest in. I am familiar with the system we would have used.

”It has evolved from when I would have played, but I suppose there are little bits and pieces in all the provinces that we steal and poach off each other.

"So, I have a familiarity with the system. I'd like to think I can offer value there and that takes a bit of pressure off Simon (Easterby) obviously as well.

"That was a big part for me to be able to come in and know that there would be a really good handover because he was moving to defence.

"Anything we do or you see that we have done in the past, you're able to find out the real reason it was done because Simon is beside you. So, that makes the transition easier as well.”

O'Connell is expected to have a very hands-on role with the squad and judging by the short video which the IRFU released on their social media channels, he has wasted no time in getting stuck in.

Several players within the Ireland squad, such as Peter O'Mahony and Iain Henderson, have played with O'Connell, yet their new boss doesn't see that being an issue in terms of striking the right balance between being a friend and a coach.

"I would hope not,” O'Connell added.

"I’m sure there will be challenges down the line when you have to have difficult conversations with people but Andy has said over and over again, players just want you to be honest with them and if you’re wrong, hold your hand up.

"That’s what I intend to do. I don’t intend to make a big coach-player relationship with them. You know, I intend to deliver them as much honest feedback as I can. I intend to try and improve them as players as much as I can and I have to be myself in delivering that, not try to be somebody else.

"Some of these guys I’ve known for a long time, some of these guys are good friends of mine but I just have to be honest with them, straight up with them and positively constructive with them and that should maintain the relationship."

O'Connell confirmed that there is no timeline on Caelan Doris (head) and Quinn Roux's (neck) return from respective injuries after the forward duo were ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations opener against Wales.

Online Editors