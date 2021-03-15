'I don’t think there will be anything left on the field' - Tadhg Beirne eyes English scalp

Tadhg Beirne is eyeing a rare opportunity as England’s revitalised chariot wheels into town this week after the Kildare man revealed he has never once tasted success against the old enemy in his entire career.

“It is exciting,” said the Munster man after yet another man of the match display in Sunday’s squeaky success against the Scots in Murrayfield.

“I don’t think I have played and beaten them at senior level yet. So I am looking forward to having a crack at them. They are going to be going all guns blazing. “They had a great win on Saturday. We are both in the same situation where we both cannot win the championship but we are playing for a place in the Six Nations table.

“But I don’t think there will be anything left on the field, that is for sure.”

Surprisingly, Beirne wasn’t left on the field in Scotland despite his outstanding display and Ireland were forced to retrieve an ugly victory at the death after carelessly tossing away a handsome lead.

His modesty opened the door to praise for the excellence of others rather than drowning in acclamation of his own.

“I am just happy to get a run of games. Personally, it is great to still be selected every week. If my performances are getting me selected, I am obviously doing something right.

“Overall, we still have a long way to go in terms of our squad. We are slowly getting there in terms of our performances. But we are definitely getting there.

“We said it when we were out there, we conceded two tries through our own mistakes, not being calm enough on turnover ball and stuff.

“That is something that we will definitely look at. It is a bit frustrating because we felt we were in control of the game, we had the upper hand especially in the lineout where we got some good turnovers.

“There were some great elements of the game but other elements where we will look at improving but we managed to stick in there and credit to the lads in the last five minutes they managed to pull it out of the bag.

“The result shapes everything. We spoke about improving. We put massive pressure on ourselves to improve against Italy, I think we did that. We came to Murrayfield and at the end of the day you are away from home, it’s never easy to come here, crowd or no crowd so for us to come out with a win you have to look at that as a positive.

“Obviously there are elements there where we need to improve but overall we would be pretty happy.”

The young and old conspired for the late, late show; Ryan Baird’s stunning charge-down and the captain’s soft fade to close out the day.

“Ryan has been great since he came in, he is real eager to learn, you can see it in him that he is so happy to be out there, enjoying every minute of it. That has transferred into the way he played.

“As for Johnny, I am not really surprised. The work rate is incredible. He is a great professional and a great leader and I was not surprised he went for the posts and I was not surprised he put it over.

“That is just the character he is. He is a serious player.”

Online Editors